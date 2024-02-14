Almana Group of Hospitals Jubail opens new Outpatient Department Clinics with Specialty Service expansion

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) 12 February, 2024, Jubail, Saudi Arabia – Almana Group of Hospitals, the first private medical center established in the Eastern Province and one of the oldest and largest medical companies in the Kingdom, announces the grand opening of their new Outpatient Department in Jubail. This development is a significant milestone for the hospital, reflecting its commitment to enhancing the quality and scope of healthcare services available to its patients and the community.

The new Outpatient Department at Almana Hospital Jubail offers a comprehensive range of specialized medical services, furthering the hospital’s ability to providing high-quality care to its patients. This initiative is in line with the increasing demand for outpatient healthcare services; Almana Hospital is at the forefront of this positive change.

Mana Almana, Chief Executive Officer, Almana Group of Hospitals, shared: “Almana Hospital is committed to the wellbeing of the people we serve. We are delighted to be able to offer these expanded services to better serve their healthcare needs. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to excellence in healthcare and meeting the evolving needs of our patients and aligns us with Saudi’s Vision 2030 of enhancing health and expanding reach through diversification.”

The expansion was undertaken to allow for new specialized care services, providing a wider range of advanced treatments and procedures. Built on a modern approach, the new Outpatient Department’s specialized care clinics include: E.N.T., Ophthalmology, Surgery, Neurosurgery, Dermatology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Internal Medicine, Urology and Orthopaedics.

The new Outpatient Department at Almana Hospital Jubail is located in Al Huwaylat and is open from Saturday until Thursday at the following times: 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information on the new facility, please call 920033440.







