OIC Calls on the International Community to Assume its Responsibilities Towards What is Happening in Gaza

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 14 February, 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli military aggression against the Gaza Strip and the expansion of indiscriminate attacks on the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, which led to the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of Palestinians, most of them are children and women, in clear disregard for international warnings of the consequences of targeting the city, which is home to more than 1.5 million Palestinians and lacks the minimum necessities of life.



The OIC warned of the seriousness of expansion and escalation of the pace of the Israeli aggression, which constitutes a continuation of the crime of genocide, aggravation of the human suffering in the Gaza Strip, and an unacceptable attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinian people, in blatant defiance of the Order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which called on Israel, the occupying power, to take immediate measures to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.



The OIC also condemned the continued attacks, incitement and organized terrorism perpetrated by extremist settler groups and Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian citizens, their land, property and holy sites in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.



The OIC renewed its call on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities regarding the need to put an end to the Israeli aggression in a comprehensive manner and ensure the unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

�





MENAFN14022024005338014459ID1107851542