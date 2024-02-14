Sharjah Consultative Council receives UAE Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, February 14, 2024

HE Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), has received HE Mohamed Ismail Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union, discussing ways of boosting ties between Sharjah and European countries across various fields.

During the meeting, which took place yesterday at the Council's headquarters, Chairman Al Nuaimi welcomed Ambassador Al Sahlawi, lauding his efforts to enhance the UAE's foreign relations with Belgium, the European Union, and Luxembourg. Al Nuaimi conveyed his regards to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The two sides discussed ways to boost cooperation and partnership relations between Sharjah and European institutions, particularly in parliamentary, economic, cultural sectors. They also explored opportunities for enhancing parliamentary, cultural, economic, and educational exchanges.

Additionally, the meeting touched on ways of bolstering mutual support in international forums and conferences, highlighting Sharjah's developments and achievements in culture, arts, heritage, and childhood, among other areas.

Both parties agreed on the importance of intensifying mutual visits and continuing dialogue, coordination, and consultation to align with global developments and reinforce the country's position on the international stage.

For his part, Ambassador Al Sahlawi emphasized the SCC's pivotal role in shaping policies and contributing to sustainable development within the Emirate of Sharjah.

As part of the Ambassador’s visit, both officials embarked on a tour of the Council's facilities, including its library, showcasing the Council's work and achievements.

Present at the meeting were Humaid Al Mansouri, Parliamentary Attaché from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and HE Halima Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Council. Council members Eng. Jameela Al Fandi Al Shamsi, Fatima Khalifa Al-Muqarrab, Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Ibrahim Mohammed Al Mansouri, and Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary General of the Council, also attended. Ayman Othman Al-Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament of Child, was present, highlighting the meeting's importance across various sectors.







MENAFN14022024006976014991ID1107851539