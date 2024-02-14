Creative Kids Signs Licensing Deal For Paramount's Popular Nickelodeon Slime Brand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Global License Deal Inked for Nickelodeon Slime

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Kids Group, a leader in the innovation of kids' toys, arts and crafts, and compounds has inked a deal with Paramount to manufacture and globally distribute Nickelodeon Slime products, bringing the brand's iconic green goo to shelves as early as Spring 2024. The new product line-up by Creative Kids will include on-trend, pre-made jars, DIY kits, novelty toys, science kits, game sets, and outdoor toys. Nickelodeon Slime under Creative Kids will be available in more than 40 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, and throughout Europe, Asia, and South America.

Nickelodeon Slime x Creative Kids Launch

Continue Reading

"It couldn't be a better time to get 'slimed,'" said Creative Kids Chief Marketing Officer Daniel DeLapa. "We're already expecting to distribute more than

1 million

pounds

of Nickelodeon Slime in 2024 and we aren't stopping there."

The first wave launching Spring 2024 of unique Nickelodeon Slime jars will include six sweet scents such as Lavender Boba, Pink Lemonade, and Marshmallow Dreams in a variety of Slime types like Bingsu, Cloud, and your classic Glass style and even proprietary formulas.

"Creative Kids is a long-time partner of Paramount, and we are looking forward to the relationship being extended to include Nickelodeon Slime," said Priya Mukhedkar, SVP, Consumer Products, Paramount. "Nickelodeon Slime has an amazing legacy, and we're thrilled to have this new iteration launching all around the world."

Additional pre-made jars, DIY kits, and toys will be released in the latter half of 2024 at mass market retailers as well as specialty shops. Stay tuned for marketing activations launched throughout the US and globally.

For more information on Creative Kids, please visit .

About Creative Kids Group

Headquartered in

New York, Creative Kids Group is a toy creator and innovator bringing to market

joyful, intuitive products that engage children around the world in incredible, productive experiences. For more than 25 years, Creative Kids Group has set a benchmark of standard goals: build confidence, harness creativity, and unleash imaginations.



The company's diverse brand portfolio includes Sense & Grow, STEAM products, Play-Doh, Miracle Gro, and Glitter Academy among many others.

Let's play! To learn more about Creative Kids Group, please visit



and follow the fun on Instagram

and Facebook .



About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th

year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount, a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and

SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit

ParamountShop .

Media Contact:

Michelle Hawthorn

239-565-8149

[email protected]

Sales Contact:

Daniel DeLapa

[email protected]

SOURCE Creative Kids