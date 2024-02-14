Dream Exchange Founder & CEO, Joe Cecala, Champions Main Street Growth And Diversity On Fox 32 Chicago

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent exclusive interview with Fox 32 Chicago , Joe Cecala, the Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, shed light on the groundbreaking initiatives of Dream Exchange , the first minority-owned and governed company preparing its application to operate a stock exchange.



Dream Exchange Founder and CEO Joe Cecala on Fox 32 Chicago

On Fox 32 Chicago, Mr. Cecala articulated how Dream Exchange is poised to revolutionize access to capital for businesses led by underrepresented entrepreneurs. He also highlighted the Main Street Growth Act as a cornerstone of Dream Exchange's efforts to democratize access to capital. The Act, which has growing bipartisan support aims to facilitate capital formation for smaller companies while creating opportunities for diverse businesses. The Main Street Growth Act aligns seamlessly with Dream Exchange's commitment to addressing the systemic challenges faced by entrepreneurs in gaining access to financial resources.



According to a report by CNN Business, citing data from the Center for Research in Security Prices, the total count of publicly listed companies traded on US exchanges has dropped by more than 50% since 1996. Additionally, the percentage of small initial public offerings (IPOs) has declined significantly, dropping from 70-90% to a mere 20-30%, as detailed in a 2018 white paper

authored by Joe Cecala and Ioannis Floros.



"As the Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, I am proud to be part of a movement that seeks to create a more equitable and accessible financial ecosystem for all, and I am especially grateful for our ability to bring this message to the Fox 32 Chicago audience. Just as capital is the lifeblood of entrepreneurship, so too is accessibility, the cornerstone of progress. On this Black History Month, let us not only celebrate the achievements of the past but also recommit ourselves to breaking down barriers and ensuring that every aspiring entrepreneur, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to turn their dreams into reality."- said Joe Cecala.



Mr. Cecala's vision for the company is underlined by a commitment to dismantling barriers and fostering an environment where every entrepreneur can thrive, irrespective of their background.



On Tuesday, February 20th, at 4PM EST, join Dream Exchange for their upcoming free webinar, Building a Legacy: How Dream Exchange is Enhancing Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs. " Sign-up today!



About Dream Exchange



The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority-owned and controlled company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade smaller, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.



