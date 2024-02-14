Global Wi-Fi As A Service Market To Reach Value Of USD 23.07 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Wi-Fi as a service market is segmented based on type, and verticals. In terms of type, the market can be segmented into managed service and professional service. Based on verticals, the market is segmented into retail, healthcare, and education- Industry forecast 2023-2030 Westford,USA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the adoption of global Wi-Fi as a service market is experiencing a notable upswing, primarily driven by its affordability and scalability, rendering it an enticing choice for businesses of all sizes. The increasing need for extensive and high-speed network coverage in today's data-driven world has spurred a surge in WaaS deployment. Browse in-depth TOC on the "Wi-Fi As A Service Market"

Tables - 61 Figures – 75 The growing popularity of air-gapped services, ensuring secure network isolation, further accelerates the expansion of the global Wi-Fi as a service market. These combined factors underscore the significant role that WaaS plays in meeting businesses' evolving connectivity and security demands, positioning it as a pivotal technology in the modern digital landscape. Get a sample copy of this report: Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.9Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 23.07 Billion CAGR 21.5% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered

Type Verticals Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in GlobalWi-Fi As A Service Market



Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Aruba Networks

Ruckus Networks

CommScope

Extreme Networks

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Aerohive Networks

Fortinet, Inc.

Juniper Networks

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Netgear Inc.

D-Link Corporation

Ubiquiti Networks

Cambium Networks

Allied Telesis, Inc. Mist Systems

Managed Service Segment has Risen Significantly due to Increasingly Choosing Managed Services

Managed service segment has emerged as the dominant segment within the global Wi-Fi as a service market. This trend is driven by organizations, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises, who are increasingly choosing managed services to outsource the management and maintenance of their Wi-Fi infrastructure efficiently.

North America has asserted its dominance in the global Wi-Fi as a service market, owing the region's early adoption of advanced technologies and a robust IT infrastructure, which have positioned it as a critical hub for WaaS services.

Professional Service Segment to Dominate Market due to Increasing Awareness of the Crucial Role

Professional service segment is poised to witness steady growth in the global Wi-Fi as a service market. Organizations are actively seeking professional expertise with an increasing awareness of the crucial role of robust and dependable Wi-Fi networks in modern business operations.

Asia-Pacific is quickly emerging as the fastest-growing sector within the global Wi-Fi as a service market. Several countries in the region such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, are experiencing a remarkable surge in wireless infrastructure development and an accelerating pace of digitalization across various sectors.

A comprehensive analysis of major global Wi-Fi as a service market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market



In 2023, Cisco Systems marked a significant move in the technology landscape by finalizing its acquisition of Open Systems AG, a prominent player in the secure access service edge (SASE) solutions market. This strategic acquisition substantially enriched Cisco's cloud-managed networking services, including Wi-Fi as a Service, bolstered by integrated security features. This development reinforced Cisco's commitment to providing comprehensive and secure network solutions for various industries and organizations. In 2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) unveiled a pioneering addition to its portfolio by introducing the GreenLake Wi-Fi as a Service offering. This innovative solution empowers organizations with the flexibility and scalability required for seamless Wi-Fi deployment and management.

