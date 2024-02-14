Ashvattha Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company advancing a new class of nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target activated cells in regions of inflammation, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
Conference Details:
BIO CEO & Investor Conference
Format: Corporate Presentation
Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Time: 11:45 – Noon ET
Location: The New York Marriott Marquis
Ashvattha's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Cleland, Ph.D., and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Cayer, will be available for one-on-one meetings. If you are interested in a meeting, please reach out via the BIO One-on-One Partnering system.
Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time: 11:20 – 11:50 am ET
Location: Virtual
Members of Ashvattha's management team will provide an update on the company's multiple Phase 2 clinical trials and upcoming data readouts.
About Ashvattha Therapeutics
Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care across ophthalmology, neurology, and inflammation. For more information, visit:
Media Contact
Michael Fitzhugh
LifeSci Communications
...
628-234-3889
