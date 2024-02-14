(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Implementing automation and robotics in warehouses streamlines operations, accelerating order fulfillment and enhancing overall logistics performance.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive logistics market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for automotive logistics is estimated to reach US$ 589.1 billion by the end of 2031.

Efforts to optimize reverse logistics processes, including returns, recalls, and recycling, are gaining traction. Streamlining these operations reduces waste, enhances sustainability, and improves overall supply chain efficiency.

Innovations in last-mile delivery, such as drone and autonomous vehicle technologies, are reshaping urban logistics. These solutions offer faster, more efficient delivery options, particularly in congested urban areas where traditional delivery methods face challenges.

Blockchain technology holds promise for enhancing transparency, traceability, and trust in automotive logistics. Implementing blockchain solutions enables secure, immutable record-keeping throughout the supply chain, reducing fraud, errors, and disputes.

Manufacturing industries lead the automotive logistics market, demanding efficient transportation of vehicles, parts, and components across global supply chains.

Transportation/freight management leads the automotive logistics market, ensuring efficient movement of vehicles, parts, and components across global supply chains. In the automotive logistics market, the international distribution segment leads, driven by global supply chains and cross-border trade dynamics.

Increasing cross-border trade drives demand for automotive logistics, necessitating efficient supply chain solutions to transport vehicles, parts, and components worldwide.

Adoption of IoT, AI, and blockchain optimizes logistics operations, enhancing visibility, tracking, and efficiency throughout the supply chain.

The rise of electric vehicles prompts logistics providers to adapt infrastructure for battery transportation, charging station distribution, and end-of-life recycling.

Automotive manufacturers rely on lean logistics to minimize inventory costs and streamline production, fueling demand for agile and responsive logistics solutions. Environmental regulations and consumer preferences drive the adoption of eco-friendly logistics practices, including electric fleets, carbon-neutral transportation, and optimized route planning.

With a robust automotive industry, North America boasts advanced logistics infrastructure and extensive transportation networks. Major players like UPS and FedEx dominate, offering integrated supply chain solutions spanning warehousing, distribution, and freight forwarding.

The region's focus on just-in-time manufacturing drives demand for efficient and reliable logistics services, fostering innovation and technological advancements.

Europe's automotive logistics market is characterized by stringent regulations, environmental concerns, and sophisticated transportation systems. Companies like DHL and DB Schenker lead with their extensive networks and emphasis on sustainability. European logistics providers prioritize multimodal transportation, leveraging rail and waterways to reduce carbon emissions and congestion. The region's diverse automotive manufacturing hubs, from Germany to Eastern Europe, require flexible and agile logistics solutions to meet fluctuating demand and supply chain disruptions.

As the epicenter of automotive production, Asia Pacific commands a vast and dynamic logistics landscape . Players like Yusen Logistics and Kerry Logistics dominate, catering to the diverse needs of OEMs and tier suppliers across the region. With manufacturing hubs in China, Japan, and South Korea, Asia Pacific logistics providers emphasize efficiency, scalability, and technological innovation to navigate complex supply chains and capitalize on burgeoning automotive markets in emerging economies like India and Southeast Asia.

The automotive logistics market is fiercely competitive, driven by globalization, technological advancements, and evolving consumer demands.

Established players like DHL, DB Schenker, and Kuehne + Nagel dominate with their extensive global networks and integrated supply chain solutions. New entrants and niche players are disrupting the market with innovative technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT, optimizing operations and enhancing efficiency.

Regional logistics providers cater to specific markets, offering localized expertise and flexibility. With increasing emphasis on sustainability and just-in-time delivery, competition intensifies as companies strive to deliver cost-effective, agile, and environmentally friendly logistics solutions to meet the dynamic needs of the automotive industry. Some prominent players are as follows:



Bolloré Transport & Logistics

BLG Logistics Group AG & Co. KG

CEVA Logistics

CJ Logistics Corporation

DACHSER Group SE & Co. KG

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

DSV A/S

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

GEODIS

GEFCO

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics GmbH & Co. KG

Imperial Logistics

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

Ryder System Inc.

Schnellecke Group AG & Co. KG

Sinotrans Limited

SNCF

United Parcel Service of America Inc. XPO Logistics Inc.

DACHSER offers comprehensive logistics solutions worldwide, specializing in air, sea, and road freight services. With a focus on efficiency and reliability, DACHSER ensures seamless supply chain management for businesses across various industries, setting the standard for integrated logistics solutions. DB Schenker provides innovative logistics services tailored to diverse customer needs. Offering end-to-end supply chain solutions, DB Schenker excels in air, sea, and land transportation, coupled with advanced warehousing and distribution capabilities, delivering operational excellence and customer satisfaction globally.

By Industry Type



Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Products

Telecomm/Electronics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage Others

By Service Type



Transportation/Freight Management

Warehousing Others

By Distribution



Domestic International

By Transportation Type



Roadways

Railways

Waterways Airways

By Logistic Service



Inbound

Outbound

Reverse Aftermarket

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America



