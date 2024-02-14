B.E.S.T.'S New IAR CE Courses Help Advisers To Fulfill Mandatory 12-Hour IAR CE Requirements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NASAA's latest IAR CE model rule requirements.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advisers are required to meet NASAA's latest Investment Adviser Representative (IAR ) CE model rule requirements. NASAA requires Advisers to complete 12 CE credit hours of IAR to include 6 CE credit hours of Products and Practices and 6 CE credit hours of Ethics and Professional Responsibility. In order to receive the credit hours, Advisers must report them to FINRA.B.E.S.T.'s new IAR CE courses and staff are available to offer Advisers assistance in completing their IAR requirement.12 CE Credit Hour Split CE Courses(6 CE credit hours of Products and Practices & 6 CE credit hours of Ethics and Professional Responsibility each course.).Life Insurance, Annuity and Ethical Practices.Small Business Retirement Plans and Ethical Practices.The Advisors Guide to Annuities and Ethical PracticesProducts and Practices CE Credit Courses.Estate Planning: 6 CE credit hours.The Advisors Guide to IRAs: 6 CE credit hours.The Advisors Guide to Social Insurance Programs: 6 CE credit hoursEthics and Professional Responsibility CE Credit Courses (online or webinar).Ethics CE CFP Boards Revised Code and Standards: 2 CE credit hours.CFP® Ethics Live Webinar Presentation: 2 CE credit hours (no exam)Browse courses at: .*Additional fee includes IAR's governing board filing fee of $3.00 per credit hour/per student. If you add CFP CE credits, there is also an additional CFP Board fee of $1.25 per credit hour/per student.Note: IAR CE credits are only available for states that have adopted the NASAA Model Regulations. See list of states here: #1 .Disclaimer:“NASAA does not endorse any particular provider of CE courses. The content of the course and any views expressed are our own and do not necessarily reflect the views of NASAA or any of its member jurisdictions.”

