Vidyut Lauds Arjun Rampal For Seamlessly Moulding Into Any Character

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming theatrical film 'Crakk', has heaped praise on his co-actor Arjun Rampal.
The 'Commando' actor said that it's a delight to work with Arjun as he can seamlessly mould into any character given to him.
Elaborating on the same, Vidyut said:“He is amazing. He can mould himself into any character's requirements. He works so hard on his techniques to seamlessly get into any role. It was a delight watching him as a co-star, and see him get into this zone.”
Arjun explained why the film is titled 'Crakk' as he said: "The reason this film is called 'Crakk' is because everyone is cracking at some point of time in it because of the pressure put on them. That gives a lot of opportunity for an actor to explore different kinds of emotions in an action-packed film. That is what I loved about this film.”
--IANS
aa/prw
MENAFN14022024000231011071ID1107851478
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.