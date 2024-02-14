Vidyut Lauds Arjun Rampal For Seamlessly Moulding Into Any Character

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming theatrical film 'Crakk', has heaped praise on his co-actor Arjun Rampal.

The 'Commando' actor said that it's a delight to work with Arjun as he can seamlessly mould into any character given to him.

Elaborating on the same, Vidyut said:“He is amazing. He can mould himself into any character's requirements. He works so hard on his techniques to seamlessly get into any role. It was a delight watching him as a co-star, and see him get into this zone.”

Arjun explained why the film is titled 'Crakk' as he said: "The reason this film is called 'Crakk' is because everyone is cracking at some point of time in it because of the pressure put on them. That gives a lot of opportunity for an actor to explore different kinds of emotions in an action-packed film. That is what I loved about this film.”

--IANS

aa/prw