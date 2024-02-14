Jordan Kuwait Bank’s Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) at ‘B+’ and ‘B’, respectively. The LT FCR Outlook remains Positive. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed JKB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b+’ with a Stable Outlook, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate.



The Bank’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b+’, indicating high risk. While JKB’s ESL is Moderate, there is no uplift for the LT FCR as the latter is already at Jordan’s sovereign LT FCR level (‘B+’/Positive). JKB’s ratings are underpinned by the Bank’s ample and improved funding and liquidity in 9M 23 (due to acquisition and consolidation of Iraqi subsidiary Bank of Baghdad [BoB] – another KIPCO group related company), an established franchise in Jordan recently complemented by well-regarded BoB, and solid (and strengthened in 9M 23) profitability driven by strong fee and commission income (FCI) contribution from BoB. The ratings are also supported by JKB’s good and above sector average consolidated CAR and the more than full loss reserve (LLR) cover of NPLs in Q3 23. The ratings are constrained by the challenging operating environments in Jordan and Iraq, coupled with ongoing high credit and geopolitical risks. Other rating constraints are the moderately increased NPL ratio after the BoB acquisition, the ongoing significant cost of risk, and the high concentrations in customer loans and Jordanian sovereign debt.



OPERA takes into account both current and projected economic and financial conditions in Jordan, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the banking sector. In particular, the assessment reflects the economy’s high reliance on capital inflows to cover the country’s chronic current account deficit, low monetary flexibility, and substantial regional instability risks (recently aggravated by the war in Gaza). It also takes into account a faster than initially projected economic recovery and improved short- to medium-term growth forecasts. The Jordanian banking sector exhibits very sound capital and liquidity buffers, and has demonstrated strong resilience amid the challenging operating environment in recent years. In that regard, the Central Bank of Jordan’s (CBJ) FX reserves stood at a comfortable USD17.5bn at the end of October 2023, equivalent to 7.6 months of imports and 83% of short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis; this supports the currency peg in case dollarization rates rise amid a prolonged war in Gaza.



JKB has a well-established business franchise in Jordan, having grown into the fifth largest bank in terms of consolidated assets after the BoB acquisition. JKB is a well-recognised brand name and commands significant market shares in loans and deposits in the Jordanian banking system. In Q1 23, JKB purchased majority ownership (52%), as well as management control, of BoB in Iraq from Kuwait-based Burgan Bank (BB; a KIPCO group entity). In spite of Iraq’s high operating environment risk, the acquisition has helped diversify JKB’s asset base away from Jordan by a considerable degree. BoB’s balance sheet is currently equivalent to approximately one-quarter of JKB’s consolidated assets. More notably, BoB made a strong contribution to JKB’s earnings in 9M 23, in addition to a one-off gain of JOD8.9mn (negative goodwill) at acquisition. The Cyprus branch also diversifies the risk profile to a modest degree and complements the franchise mainly through servicing Jordanian expatriates, as well as local customers. During 2023, JKB engaged in another significant (and capital accretive) transaction after it acquired and subsequently sold a controlling stake in BHM Capital – a brokerage firm in the UAE. The sale generated a realised gain of JOD4.8mn (to be recorded in Q4 23). The Bank’s remaining 10% stake in BHM Capital is expected to continue to generate referral business.



The Bank’s NPLs to gross loans ratio increased to 7.0% in Q3 23 – to some extent above the sector norm of 5.5% – after the addition of JOD57mn of classified credits from BoB; the latter had exhibited a very high NPL ratio of 84% at end-2022 before the acquisition, although this is strongly mitigated by the very small size of its loan book (5% of total assets at end-2022). Similarly, Stage 2 loans also increased to a relatively high 13% of gross loans, compared to the sector average of 11%. Nevertheless, total renegotiated credits (including restructured and rescheduled NPLs) decreased noticeably in Q3 23 to 6.0% of gross loans. Preliminary unaudited figures indicate a decline in the NPL ratio to 6.1% at end-2023, assisted by transfers of fully provisioned NPLs off- balance sheet, while LLR cover remained more than full. Management remains committed to maintaining LLR cover of NPLs at the current level of 130%. That said, further NPL growth is not to be ruled out in the near term given the rise in JKB’s stage 2 loans in Q3 23, amid a still challenging operating environment in Jordan as well as in Iraq. Moreover, JKB’s high borrower concentrations (reflecting the focus on corporate banking) elevate the risk profile of the loan portfolio. This risk factor weighs on the ratings.



The BoB acquisition is expected to continue benefiting JKB’s group earnings going forward given the former’s solid net profitability. Buoyed by much higher non-interest income (non-II; mainly fees from BoB), JKB’s operating profitability strengthened to a strong level in 9M 23, providing a good buffer for stepping up provisions for unexpected losses. Similarly, consolidated net profit increased more than six-fold to JOD72mn in 9M 23, with as much as JOD50.5mn attributed to BoB. Accordingly, the Bank’s ROAA strengthened to 2.2% in 9M 23, compared to 0.5% in 9M 22 (both annualised). It has to noted, however, that the 9M 23 net profit figure includes one-off gains from the BoB acquisition (negative goodwill of JOD8.9mn) and the sale of 67% of BHM Capital (JOD6.6mn). Adjusting for these one-off items, the normalised ROAA decreases to a still solid 1.8% − well above the sector average of 1%. On a standalone basis, JKB’s ROAA stood at a weak 0.1%, hampered by elevated provisions charges. While CI expects risk charges to stay significant as a proportion of operating profit, bottom line profitability at the consolidated level will more than likely remain sound in the short term, supported by BoB’s contribution.



The BoB takeover has also improved JKB’s already very sound headline funding and liquidity ratios at group level due to the former’s highly liquid balance sheet. JKB’s stable and granular customer deposit franchise in Jordan produces moderate and below sector average concentrations by individual depositors. At the same time, reliance on wholesale funding is relatively low. The Bank’s very sound liquidity reflects large holdings of Jordanian government securities, and to a lesser extent placements with the CBJ and other banks. Although the former are not traded in an active market, they are repoable with the CBJ and other local banks, constituting an important source of liquidity. JKB has inherited through BoB a small amount of JOD25mn, representing frozen balances at the Central Bank of Iraq in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah where a provision of JOD21mn has been made. In latest discussions with management CI understands that these funds will be released in the short term given ongoing discussions between the Jordanian and Iraqi governments.



Although the integration of BoB had initially put pressure on the Bank’s consolidated CAR, the issuance of JOD89mn AT1 capital in early 2023 helped to restore consolidated CAR to 18.3% in Q3 23, a level that is well above the 14% regulatory minimum (including an extra 2% buffer for significant overseas exposure). The BoB transaction also added JOD88mn to minority interest, in addition to negative goodwill on acquisition. JKB’s solid consolidated CAR – including a high loss-absorbing CET 1 component – is considered a credit strength, particularly given the heightened credit risks in Jordan, as well as in Iraq. Similarly, its good balance sheet leverage continues to support business expansion. The rate of internal capital generation was low in 2021-22, dragged down by modest profitability. Nonetheless, CI expects the rate to improve, lifted by improved earnings, although the projected recovery will depend on dividend policy. While CAR on standalone basis has decreased to a modest level, CI expects it to be restored through various capital accretive actions, including the full retention of the 2023 earnings. Management is also currently considering various options to shore up JKB’s capital base on a standalone basis, including the issuance of common shares.



Rating Outlook



The Positive outlook on the Bank’s LT FCR was assigned in December 2022 (following a revision of Jordan’s sovereign rating outlook to Positive), and indicates that the rating is likely to be raised by one notch in the next 12-18 months, provided the sovereign’s ratings are upgraded as currently expected. This is because the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR are currently at, but not constrained by, the sovereign’s long-term rating of ‘B+’, and our assessment of the likelihood of official extraordinary support being made available to the Bank in the event of need is moderate. Under our criteria, this would result in a one notch uplift of JKB’s LT FCR over its BSR should the sovereign rating be raised to ‘BB-’.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Although unlikely, the LT FCR and BSR could be upgraded by more than one notch, or by one notch coupled with a Positive Outlook, if there is a similar action on Jordan’s sovereign rating, as well as a significant improvement in the operating environment and in the Bank’s standalone financial fundamentals.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our current expectation, the Outlook for the LT FCR could be revised to Stable or lowered were there to be a similar action on the Jordanian sovereign. Alternatively, downward pressure on the ratings could also be exerted if the Bank’s key credit metrics and OPERA deteriorate significantly.



, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s audited financial statements for FY2019-22 and Q3 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in January 1995. The ratings were last updated in February 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



