Special Mid-term break program and Junior Ranger experience at The Green Planet™ Dubai

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 8 February 2024: The Green Planet™ Dubai, the Middle East’s largest and only indoor tropical rainforest in Dubai, is re-introducing its exciting Junior Ranger* experience tailored for young explorers aged 15 and below during the mid-term break, where families are welcome to invite their little ones to join fun-educational adventures during mid-term break from 12th to 18th February 2024.



A range of interesting activities await all young eco-explorers including the new Junior Ranger experience that offers an adventurous journey through the rainforest, allowing them to discover 10 unique trials by finding clues on the helpful signs around the biome. Explorers can expect to gain interesting insights on animals and nature through each trail, as well as enjoy enlightening ‘Nature Talks’ led by The Green Planet Dubai’s expert educators at 1:30PM, 2:30PM and 4:30PM at the outdoor Nature Park, igniting curiosity and nurturing a fun learning experience while deepening their knowledge of the 3,000 plants and animals.



Every young explorer that joins the Junior Ranger programme, receives a passport with 10 engaging trails, a bio-degradable bag and pen with plantable seeds to complete this interesting mission and upon successfully completing all the challenges, the young guests will be awarded The Green Planet™ Dubai Ambassador Pin as a token of their dedication and hard work.



To extend the fun even further during the day, young guests are welcome to engage with The Green Planet Dubai’s resident mascots from 12:00PM onwards, aimed to educate and drive awareness of ecological sustainability, aligned with the UAE's commitment to the 'Year of Sustainability' in 2024. That’s not all as all families are invited to explore the tropical weather at the biodome with the Thunderstorm in the Rainforest that brings the vibrant ecosystem to life, occurring at 12:00PM*, 1:00PM, 3:00PM and 5:00PM.



Junior Ranger experience is priced at AED 35 as an add-on to The Green Planet™ Dubai Day Pass (starting from AED 155). For an exclusive behind the scenes adventure, adults and children aged 8 and above can experience the exclusive Zookeeper for a Day** programme priced at AED 410, where young adventurers get hands-on experience caring for the diverse range of inhabitants, assisting biologists prepare animal terrariums, nurturing endangered species, curating animal diets and more. The Zookeeper for a Day experience is available daily from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM and from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.



Outdoor lovers will enjoy an exceptional adventure while exploring the outdoor Nature Park’s nine vibrant botanical gardens, treehouse adventure trail, skyline walks, and nine viewing platforms designed for the youngsters. Additionally, guests will encounter over 20 giant animatronic bugs – larger-than-life replicas of real species, offering a fun learning experience before discovering the biodome’s resident insect species up close.





