February 13, 2024 Participate in National Medical Tourism Forum: Trends and Opportunities in Costa Rica as a Leader in the Sector

Activity will take place on February 29

By TCRN STAFF February 13, 2024

If you are interested in learning more about the future of this growing industry and how Costa Rica can consolidate its leadership, the National Medical Tourism Forum – Medical Travel Summit is the event for you is organized by the Costa Rican Chamber of Health and will take place on February 29 at the Crowne Plaza Corobici Hotel, from 8:00 to 11:00 am.

In addition to analyzing trends, keys to success and challenges at the country level, it will be the meeting point for leaders in the sector, who will share their experiences and projections for Costa Rica.

The invitation is open to companies and health professionals , government entities, hotels, tour operators, real estate agents, academic entities, and suppliers interested in offering their goods or services for the development of medical tourism.

“Costa Rica is considered one of the great leaders in the sector worldwide. Since the 70s it has begun to promote itself as a destination for international patients, allowing it to develop an experience and competence that is unique in the world. The Forum wants to be an opportunity to accompany companies in the sector that want to get involved in this economic activity in the development of effective international promotion strategies and creation of comprehensive packages for international patients or medical tourists,” said Massimo Manzi, executive director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Health.

The forum will also serve as a platform to exchange knowledge among interested actors, promote productive chains and network with decision makers stories, buyers of medical tourism, international marketing of medical and dental services, as well as public policies for the promotion and promotion of health tourism services , will be other topics of conversation.

