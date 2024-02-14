(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CETV empowers you to advertise at the exact store and exact time that customers are purchasing.

CETV Now! is dedicated to transforming the digital marketing landscape by offering highly targeted strategies for presenting ad content within precise parameters.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CETV Now! Joins International Franchise Association To Transform Franchise Marketing With Targeted Tv Advertising

CETV Now!, a leading name in commercial environment TV advertising , proudly announces its membership as a supplier in the prestigious International Franchise Association (IFA).

Phoenix, AZ, February 14, 2024, Sports Direct/CETV NOW! - CETV Now!, a leading name in commercial environment TV advertising , proudly announces its membership as a supplier in the prestigious International Franchise Association (IFA). This announcement marks a significant milestone in revolutionizing franchise marketing through the power of targeted TV advertising.

“In the intricate tapestry of the U.S. economy, franchises play a pivotal role, weaving innovation, entrepreneurship, and opportunity into the fabric of prosperity,” CETV Now!'s Chief Revenue Officer Marty McDonald stated.“As we join the International Franchise Association, we recognize the immense impact franchises have on driving economic growth, creating jobs, and fostering the spirit of small business across the nation. CETV Now! is committed to contributing to the success of franchises by bringing the transformative power of targeted commercial environment TV advertising to amplify their voices and accelerate their journey to success in the dynamic business landscape.“

CETV Now! specializes in providing affordable and impactful targeted commercial TV advertising solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on commercial environments, CETV Now! enables franchises to reach their target audience with precision, delivering messages that resonate in high-dwell time locations.

CETV Now!'s IFA membership opens up new avenues for franchise businesses to elevate their marketing strategies. Through CETV Now!'s innovative approach, franchises can now harness the visual impact of commercial TV advertising at an affordable level, creating brand awareness and engaging their audience in a way that traditional marketing channels may fall short.

Key Highlights of CETV Now!'s franchise engagement:

Targeted TV Advertising: Franchise businesses can now benefit from CETV Now!'s targeted TV advertising solutions, reaching potential customers in commercial environments where they live, work, and socialize.

Affordability and Impact: CETV Now! brings an affordable alternative to TV advertising, ensuring that franchises, both large and small, can leverage the power of television to enhance brand visibility and customer engagement.

High-Dwell Time Locations: By strategically placing ads in venues with high dwell times, such as waiting rooms, restaurants, and local businesses, franchises can maximize the impact of their messages, creating a lasting impression on viewers.

Customized Ad Campaigns: CETV Now! works closely with franchise businesses to create customized ad campaigns that align with their branding and marketing goals. From visual storytelling to promotional offers, each campaign is tailored to maximize effectiveness.

As CETV Now! embarks on this exciting venture with the International Franchise Association, the company is dedicated to empowering franchises with a dynamic tool that transcends traditional advertising methods.

About CETV Now!:

CETV Now! is a programmatic TV ad serving company that specializes in delivering targeted ads in commercial environments. With a focus on affordability and impact, CETV Now! provides businesses with a unique platform to connect with their audience through the visual power of television.

About the International Franchise Association:

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 806,270 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.7 million direct jobs, $858.5 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.



Media Relations

CETV Now!

+1 833-807-1500

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube