Healthcare Industry Loses $150 Billion Annually From Rarely Mentioned Patient Challenge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kerico driver assisting patient from his home and into transport van for trip to medical appointment.

Chris Ochs, Chief Development Officer, Kerico

- Chris Ochs, chief development officer at KericoHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The healthcare industry is losing a staggering $150 billion annually due to a rarely mentioned challenge that affects providers and patients: no shows. Surprisingly, 25% to 30% of all medical appointments, 40% of Medicaid appointments, and 50% of primary care appointments end in no shows. Statistics reveal that transportation issues are cited as the reason for missing medical appointments 7% of the time, with seniors reporting this as the primary reason an overwhelming 65% of the time.According to a study published in the NIH National Library of Medicine, transportation barriers are linked to a decline in continuity of care, reduced use of regular outpatient care, increased emergency department visits, and higher readmission rates, all of which contribute to elevated costs for individuals and third-party payers.The repercussions of patient no-shows extend beyond financial implications, impacting clinic revenue, staff productivity, and creating scheduling and operational stress. Moreover, patients suffer from disrupted continuity of care, further exacerbating the issue.Recognizing the significance of addressing transportation challenges, Chris Ochs, chief development officer at Kerico , emphasized, "A community's health can be positively impacted by improving accessibility. Providing reliable transportation is one of the easiest solutions." Ochs highlighted the substantial savings resulting from investing in non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), stating that for every dollar spent on NEMT, $11 is saved in long-term care.Kerico is a premium, non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) company. Known as care providers' best choice for patient transportation, Kerico has successfully reduced“no show” appointments, expedited hospital discharges and increased patient satisfaction scores for Medicare Advantage across Texas. Setting the gold standard for patient transportation, all of Kerico's drivers undergo extensive background checks and are held to the highest standards and performance-based metrics. Kerico uses state-of-the-art technology and is HIPAA compliant to ensure patient safety and privacy. For more information, visit .

Marisa Vallbona

CIM Inc PR

+1 619-708-7990

email us here