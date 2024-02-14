Pidapi Unveils New Amazon Strategy Model For Brand Profitability And Reseller Independence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pidapi is pleased to announce a 100% performance-based Amazon account management model for consumer product brands using resellers on Amazon. This service cuts out the middlemen, increases profit margins, and improves sales while maintaining control over brand presence and customer experience.



Launched amid economic challenges, this service model helps offset the ≈20% inflation since 2021 and reduced consumer spending on non-essentials. Pidapi's D2C system reverses declining profit margins, boasting a 100% success rate for its clients. With this model, Pidapi is not only declaring war on online resellers but is also saving consumer product brands by reimagining their e-commerce strategies .



"The era of online resellers is ending; consumer product brands must pivot to not only survive but also position themselves for sustainable long-term growth," says Quinton Cranford, CEO and Founder of Pidapi. "Our proven strategies and team structure are reshaping how brands scale their online revenue."



With a performance-based service model, Pidapi has shown a consistent ability to pivot consumer product brands from indirect sales channels to direct-to-consumer models on Amazon. This shift is not merely a change in sales technique, but is a comprehensive realignment of operational focus towards efficiency and profitability.



In fact, since its inception in 2018, Pidapi has spearheaded the elevation of over 30 product companies, boosting their e-commerce annual revenue by over $1 million each. The company's full-service agency approach combines data-driven solutions, an in-depth understanding of consumer psychology, and round-the-clock Amazon account management to drive sales and increase net profits.



According to Pidapi, the results speak for themselves. Brands partnering with the company have seen an increase in net profits ranging from 11.14% to 43.50% and revenue growth between $275,285.19 and $4,340,123.82. With a high success rate and a 438% return on investment, Pidapi's methods have proven effective in a highly competitive digital market.



"Today's digital age demands more than just visibility - it requires a nuanced understanding of the customer journey and a dedication to the brand's financial health," states Cranford. "We don't just manage your Amazon account, but we also elevate your brand's perception in the marketplace."



For further information, please visit .



About Pidapi



Established in 2018, Pidapi has rapidly established itself as a leading Amazon agency, steering consumer product brands towards exceptional growth and increased revenues on Amazon's marketplace. At the helm is Quinton Cranford, CEO and a digital marketing professional, who has guided the agency in enhancing the e-commerce performance of over 30 brands - each seeing an annual revenue increase of over $1 million.



Specializing in a 100% performance-based model, Pidapi excels in transitioning brands to a direct-to-consumer approach, refining their online presence and sales strategy on Amazon. The agency's comprehensive services encompass search engine optimization, inventory management, and cutting-edge advertising campaign management, ensuring products achieve visibility and desirability among consumers.

Quinton Cranford

Pidapi

+1 619-363-7028

...