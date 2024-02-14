Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Jenni Rivera Plane Crash Examined

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KIQI hosts Isabel and Marcos Gutierrez

Jenni Rivera

Singer Jenni Rivera's plane crash was a tragic accident and not the result of a conspiracy.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Singer Jenni Rivera's plane crash was a tragic accident and not the result of a conspiracy. A special episode of the Flight Safety Detectives released today centers on the Todd Curtis gave on the KIQI radio show“Hecho en California” about the 2012 crash that killed Rivera.Curtis shares with hosts Isabel and Marcos Gutierrez the conclusions shared by himself and aviation experts John Goglia and Greg Feith after they analyzed the formal accident report released by the Mexican government.There are several conspiracy theories about the death of Rivera. The facts of the accident report don't support those theories.Each week, the Flight Safety Detectives examine topics in aviation safety. They offer their expertise to help the aviation industry, from manufacturers, to mechanics, to pilots at all levels. The full episode is at he Flight Safety Detectives website, flightsafetydetectives.World-renowned aviation industry consultants and former NTSB investigators Goglia and Feith have 100 years of worldwide aviation safety experience between them. In this hard-hitting program, they offer the ultimate insider view of everything aviation safety including behind-the-scenes facts on deadly air crashes and issues impacting general aviation and the commercial airline industry.

Flight Safety Detectives Episode 207