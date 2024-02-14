VPX SBC Market Anticipated To Reach USD 532.08 Million By 2030 On Account Of High-Performance Computing Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VPX SBC Market

VPX SBC Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The VPX SBC market , as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 190.5 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 532.08 million by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Market Report Scope & OverviewThe VPX SBC market is experiencing robust growth, propelled by several key drivers. Firstly, the increasing demand for high-performance computing solutions in defense and aerospace applications drives the adoption of VPX SBCs. The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and edge computing further fuels market growth. Additionally, the growing emphasis on ruggedized and compact solutions, along with the expansion of the IoT (Internet of Things) landscape, contributes to the increasing popularity of VPX SBCs. Other pivotal factors include the need for reliable and scalable computing in harsh environments and the continual advancements in semiconductor technology. Moreover, the advent of 5G technology and the proliferation of edge computing applications contribute to the rising demand for VPX SBCs in the telecommunications sector. The need for low-latency and high-bandwidth solutions is driving the adoption of VPX-based architectures in 5G infrastructure, enabling efficient data processing at the network edge.Get Free Sample Report of VPX SBC Market @Key Players Covered in VPX SBC market report are:.Abaco Systems.Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc..Connect Tech Inc.Kontron.Aitech.ADLINK Technology Inc..Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd..Curtiss-Wright Organization.Mercury System Inc..Concurrent Technologies Inc.VPX SBC, or VPX Single Board Computer, is a cutting-edge technology that plays a pivotal role in the realm of embedded computing. These ruggedized and compact single-board computers adhere to the VPX (VITA 46) standard, offering enhanced performance, reliability, and scalability for applications in demanding environments. Typically used in defense, aerospace, and industrial sectors, VPX SBCs are designed to meet the stringent requirements of mission-critical applications.Impact of RecessionThe ongoing recession presents a mixed impact on the VPX SBC market. On the positive side, there is an increased focus on cost-effective solutions, driving organizations to seek efficient and reliable computing options such as VPX SBCs. However, the negative aspect involves budget constraints, leading to delayed or scaled-down projects in sectors like defense and aerospace. Despite the challenges, the recession may stimulate innovation as organizations look for cost-efficient ways to enhance their capabilities, potentially benefiting the VPX SBC market in the long run.Impact of Russia-Ukraine WarThe Russia-Ukraine war has significant implications for the VPX SBC market. On the positive side, heightened security concerns may drive increased investments in defense capabilities, leading to a surge in demand for VPX SBCs in military applications. Conversely, the conflict may disrupt the global supply chain, causing challenges in the production and distribution of VPX SBCs. Geopolitical tensions may also impact market sentiment, influencing investment decisions. The net effect will depend on the duration and intensity of the conflict and the subsequent geopolitical landscape.Buy Complete Report at Discounted Price @VPX SBC Market Segmentation as Follows:By Processor.NXP power architecture.Intel.ARM.OthersBy Rack Unit.3U.6UBy Application.Electronic Warfare.Radars.Mission Computers.ISR.OthersBy End-use.Defense.Aerospace.Commercial.Industrial.OthersSegmentation by Region:.North America.Europe.Asia-Pacific.The Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaKey Regional DevelopmentNorth America dominates the VPX SBC market with a strong presence in defense and aerospace. The region benefits from technological advancements and a robust industrial base. Europe is witnessing steady growth due to increased defense spending. The region emphasizes innovation, driving the adoption of VPX SBCs in military applications. Asia Pacific emerging as a key market with rising investments in defense. The demand for VPX SBCs is growing in countries like China and India, driven by modernization initiatives.Key Takeaway from VPX SBC Market Study.In the VPX SBC market, the NXP Power Architecture segment emerges as a dominant force. Leveraging NXP's expertise, these SBCs offer high performance and power efficiency, catering to a broad range of applications..Simultaneously, the defense segment asserts dominance, fueled by the need for reliable and rugged computing solutions in military operations. VPX SBCs find extensive use in defense systems, including radar, communication, and surveillance, further solidifying their position in this critical market segment.Recent Developments Related to VPX SBC Market.Kontron AG, a prominent multinational corporation specializing in the design and manufacture of embedded computer modules, boards, and systems, has unveiled its latest innovation – the VX3060, a high-performance 3U VPX single-board computer..Radxa, a player in the embedded computing arena, has introduced the ZERO 3E – a notable addition to its lineup. Boasting Gigabit Ethernet and Power over Ethernet (PoE) support, the Radxa ZERO 3E is poised to make waves in the market.Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. VPX SBC Market Segmentation, By Processor9. VPX SBC Market Segmentation, By Rack Unit10. VPX SBC Market Segmentation, By Application10. VPX SBC Market Segmentation, By End-Use11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profile13. Competitive Landscape14. USE Cases and Best Practices15. Conclusion

