Thoughtlinks To Focus Services Exclusively On Enterprise AI Strategy And Its Responsible Adoption

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting the dramatic advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and its rapidly increasing integration into everyday business processes, strategic advisory firm ThoughtLinks today announced that it is refocusing its services exclusively on guiding enterprises through the responsible and ethical adoption of AI.

"The advent of Generative AI is having a seismic effect on how the

C-suite views AI and its potential for business transformation," ThoughtLinks CEO Sumeet Chabria said.

"New developments have brought both excitement and apprehension to the market as companies must balance speed of deployment with maintaining trust.

Businesses cannot afford to wait for industry and regulators to converge on a standard set of guardrails for AI.

"We believe in AI's transformative potential to change the world if done right.

Businesses cannot afford to wait for industry and regulators to converge on a standard set of guardrails. Therefore, our mission is to advance AI's success through responsible enterprise adoption," Chabria said. "Our clients can expect the benefits of a curated, practitioner-led advisory model to drive revenue growth and productivity while making sure that their AI-enabled business processes are deployed responsibly."

Every successful AI deployment is built on the cornerstone of customer trust, a principle that underscores ThoughtLinks' dedication to promoting responsible practices. Missteps in AI training, such as using biased data or flawed integration, can exacerbate issues related to fairness, privacy, cybersecurity, and intellectual property rights, among others.

For AI to truly scale, ThoughtLinks believes that it must be thoughtfully integrated to coexist with traditional systems, all under human oversight. However, achieving the right business and customer outcomes extends beyond just organizing data or governing models.



"Organizations are complex ecosystems, not self-driving cars," Chabria said.

"AI adoption demands a comprehensive strategy, robust governance, and a thoughtful approach.

Embracing an AI strategy doesn't mean 'AI always' -- rather, it's all about recognizing when to leverage AI and when other solutions might be more appropriate."

ThoughtLinks' new suite of AI Strategy Services includes:



AI Opportunity Assessment: Aligning AI integration with business objectives and right customer outcomes for improved decision-making, revenue growth, efficiency, and customer engagement.

Responsible AI Frameworks: Enhancing trust in AI through robust governance, mitigating all risks from operational, to cyber and compliance, while encompassing technology, data, models, and processes.

Work Impact and Talent Strategies: Assessing Generative AI's impact on the future of work and knowledge workers to develop future skills-ready teams and enhance human-AI collaboration. Global Captive/Outsourced Partner Strategies: Adapting global resourcing to anticipate AI's impact, optimizing work allocation and global location strategies (i.e., India), and helping select the right strategic partners to boost productivity.

Launched in December 2022, ThoughtLinks is a forward-thinking technology advisory firm that offers organizations a contemporary way to tap into AI expertise. ThoughtLinks empowers organizations to critically evaluate and reimagine business models and customer experiences. It emphasizes methodical and phased integration of AI into company processes, aligning with enterprise objectives, operational and risk frameworks. ThoughtLinks CEO and founder, Sumeet Chabria , brings to our clients the benefit of more than three decades of experience in leadership positions at startups and some of the world's largest companies.

