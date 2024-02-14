PNC Bank Announces Nearly $1 Billion Investment In Coast-To-Coast Branch Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Plans to open more than 100 new branches, renovate more than 1,200 existing locations

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank announced today a significant investment in its branch network aimed at extending access to banking services and financial expertise for customers and communities across the country. The plan includes an approximate $1 billion investment to open more than 100 new locations and renovate more than 1,200 existing locations through 2028.

PNC Bank Branch

Continue Reading

Through this investment, PNC will build and open new branches in key locations, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami, and San Antonio, among others, improving the convenience and reach of its coast-to-coast branch network. In addition to building new branches, the bank is renovating existing locations across the country to create a better customer experience when conducting transactions or meeting with bankers to discuss financial goals.

"Our branch network is the heartbeat of our Retail business, offering friendly and convenient service to the millions of customers who step through our doors every single month," said Alex Overstrom, head of PNC Retail Banking. "Whether to finance a home, deposit a check, or save for retirement, our customers count on our 15,000 branch team members to support their holistic financial needs. By investing in our network, we are supporting our customers, our team members, and the communities where we live and work."

PNC currently has approximately 2,300 brick-and-mortar locations across the country. In addition, the bank serves customers through more than 60,000 PNC and partner ATMs nationwide as well as through online and mobile banking platforms and its customer care center.

"As one of the largest retail banks in the United States, our vast branch network, alongside our other core banking channels, plays a key role in how we serve and provide solutions to our customers across the country," said Overstrom. "Today's announcement further underscores our commitment to continuously invest in our branch network to effectively meet the needs of our customers in an evolving financial landscape."

PNC Bank, N.A., is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC ). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit .

CONTACT:

Connor Peoples

(412) 645-6234

[email protected]

SOURCE PNC Bank