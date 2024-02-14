New Report From Symphony Talent Reveals Pipeline Building Is Priority No. 1 While Data Remains An Untapped Resource In Recruitment Marketing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) State of Recruitment Marketing in 2024 report shares insights from over 450 talent acquisition leaders

Symphony Talent, the full funnel talent acquisition platform and brand services provider, today announced the release of its

State of Recruitment Marketing in 2024 report. The State of Recruitment Marketing in 2024 report is an annual in-depth look at trends, challenges, future priorities, and progress at leading organizations across the globe. Highlighting the impact of technology and data-driven strategies on recruitment and retention efforts, the report provides insights into how organizations can adapt to the evolving hiring landscape in 2024.

The pipeline is the priority : 48% of organizations report that building a talent pipeline is their top priority for 2024, but 68% find it challenging to reach the right target audience.

Manual processes, lack of data hinder progress : 47% cite manual systems and processes as their top challenge when connecting with talent, and only a mere 22% describe their accessibility to data at the earliest stages of talent engagement as "excellent."

Assessments drive higher quality hires : 73% of C-level executives cite higher quality hires as a benefit of implementing talent assessments. Still, 45% of organizations believe that assessments create friction in the hiring process. Retention requires a multifaceted approach : Employee referral programs are prevalent, with 86% of organizations having one. Internal mobility also directly impacts retention, and 70% use an internal career site to communicate open positions to existing employees.

"In today's rapidly changing job market, it's increasingly important for organizations to have access to actionable insights to make informed decisions about their talent acquisition strategies," says Kermit Randa, CEO at Symphony Talent. "Our State of Recruitment Marketing in 2024 report serves as a valuable resource for industry professionals, providing key findings that will help leaders benchmark their efforts in attracting, engaging, and retaining top-tier talent in this competitive landscape."

The report is based on a survey conducted in late 2023 by a third-party research organization, which captured responses from more than 450 HR and talent acquisition professionals from various industries. Survey participants self-identified as C-level executive decision-makers, functional decision-makers, influencers, and users. The full report is available for download here .

Symphony Talent is a recruitment marketing technology company that helps talent acquisition teams automate tasks and empower innovative candidate interactions. Symphony Talent's award-winning EVP strategy, employer brand campaigns, career site design, and recruitment technology support more than 4,600 customers across the globe, including the world's leading brands. Visit symphonytalent to learn more.

