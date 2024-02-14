Provident Welcomes Tom Mathew, First Vice President, Deputy Compliance Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank , a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, recently welcomed Tom Mathew as First Vice President, Deputy Compliance Officer. In addition, Mr. Mathew serves as Deputy Compliance Officer for Provident's insurance subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, and as Chief Compliance Officer for Beacon Trust, Provident's wealth management subsidiary.







Mr. Mathew is responsible for managing compliance and regulatory requirements for these respective business lines within the organization. In addition, he evaluates compliance risk to develop risk-based compliance testing of existing procedures and controls to identify, detect, and correct non-compliance. He also partners with senior management in developing and communicating training initiatives to inform staff and stakeholders about compliance requirements.

“I am delighted to welcome Tom to this important role,” said Mary Brown, Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer.“As we continue to maintain the highest standards in risk management, regulatory compliance, and community service, Tom's extensive knowledge in fiduciary risk management, regulatory practices, and due diligence will be instrumental as Provident grows,” added Ms. Brown.

Mr. Mathew has more than 20 years' experience in corporate compliance, fiduciary risk management, and support function project management. Most recently, he was Vice President, Director of Compliance with HSBC Bank in New York. Prior to that, he served as Senior Compliance Officer with Euro Pacific Capital/Euro Pacific Asset Management in Westport, Connecticut. In addition, he held the position of Senior Compliance Officer with Digital Offering in Newport Beach, California.

Mr. Mathew attended the University of Phoenix, where he earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering“Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $14.2 billion as of December 31, 2023. With $10.3 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Nassau and Queens Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

