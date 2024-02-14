Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Engages Irlabs For Investor Relations Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KNOXVILLE, TN, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Provectus” or the“Company”) (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that it has engaged IR Labs, Inc. (“irlabs”) to develop a comprehensive investor relations and corporate communications program for the Company.



Ed Pershing, Chairman of Provectus's Board of Directors said,“We are pleased to have irlabs and Alyssa Barry join our team as we seek to increase Provectus's investor communication and engagement and expand the Company's visibility and outreach to the investment community.”

“Provectus is a great fit for irlabs and we are excited to help the Company increase its visibility and engagement with retail and institutional investors," said Alyssa Barry, Co-Founder and Principal at irlabs.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different diseases that are based on a class of synthetic small molecule immuno-catalysts called halogenated xanthenes. Provectus's lead HX molecule is named rose bengal sodium.

Provectus's medical science platform includes clinical development programs in oncology, dermatology, and ophthalmology; proof-of-concept in vivo development programs in oncology, hematology, full-thickness cutaneous wound healing, and canine cancers; and in vitro discovery programs in infectious diseases, tissue regeneration and repair, and proprietary targets.

Information about the Company's clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, ClinicalTrials . For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: The information in this press release may include“forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of U.S. securities legislation, relating to the business of Provectus and its affiliates, which are based on the opinions and estimates of Company management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“seek,”“anticipate,”“budget,”“plan,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“may,”“will,”“project,”“predict,”“potential,”“targeting,”“intend,”“could,”“might,”“should,”“believe,” and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

The safety and efficacy of the agents and/or uses under investigation have not been established. There is no guarantee that the agents will receive health authority approval or become commercially available in any country for the uses being investigated or that such agents as products will achieve any particular revenue levels.

Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specifically specified herein, and Provectus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those described in Item 1A of:



The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 , and

Provectus's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 .



#####

Contact:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Heather Raines, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (866) 594-5999