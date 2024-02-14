Asia Broadband Confirms Mining Title Registry Update For The La Paz Gold Mine Project In Etzatlan, Mexico, As Drilling Program Continues

To view the La Paz Project mining registration PDF, input Title Number 236301 at:

/

“It's very gratifying to see the title finally showing in the Mexican Mining registry after a lengthy update delay. Additionally, our mining team is thrilled with the significant development progress and upside potential of the La Paz property as we continue the drilling program. The La Paz project is a key strategic asset in the Company's mining property portfolio that will facilitate the growth of our operations and profitability going forward,” stated Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

AABB continues to implement its mining property expansion strategy to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company's previous gold production success.

