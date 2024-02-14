(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are returning to broadcast television in Green Bay, Eau Claire-La Crosse, and Wausau, Wisconsin, on television stations owned by Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) as part of the recently announced Bucks broadcast package from Weigel Broadcasting Co.'s WMLW The M in Milwaukee. Gray's stations will broadcast 10 Bucks games this season, beginning on Friday, February 23rd, when the Bucks play at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We are thrilled to offer the Bucks fans in Green Bay, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Wausau, and nearby areas the chance to watch these ten games for free. This is a fantastic opportunity for Gray stations WBAY/WBAY 365 in Green Bay, WYOW/WSAW in Wausau and WEAU/WECX in Eau Claire-La Crosse to provide complete access to these Bucks games, regardless of how you watch TV,” said Matt Moran, senior managing vice president for Gray Television. The games have been made available for local over-the-air distribution as part of the NBA's agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of Bally Sports Wisconsin. The complete 10-game schedule follows:

Date Opponent Time (CT) Friday, February 23 at Minnesota Timberwolves 9 p.m. Friday, March 1 at Chicago Bulls 9 p.m. Monday, March 4 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 7 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Los Angeles Lakers 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at Boston Celtics 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at New Orleans Pelicans 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 vs. Toronto Raptors 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 vs. Orlando Magic 7 p.m. Friday, April 12 at Oklahoma City Thunder 7 p.m.

“Weigel is elated to help bring Bucks basketball games to viewers across the state of Wisconsin on broadcast television, an accessible and affordable option for all sports fans,” said Evan Fieldman, Executive Vice President of Weigel.

“We're thrilled to reach Bucks fans statewide on broadcast television stations,” said Peter Feigin, President of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum.“Over-the-air is an easy and affordable way for Bucks fans to watch our games, and we're excited to work with Weigel to make them widely available in Wisconsin.”

The Bucks will utilize their TV broadcast team of Lisa Byington, Marques Johnson and Steve Novak, with Melanie Ricks reporting from the sidelines for these 10 games.

Free over-the-air television provides fans an easy and affordable way to watch the Bucks. Broadcast antennas to watch over-the-air television are widely available for purchase.

