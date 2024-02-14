Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. To Present At The Winter Wrap-Up Microcap Rodeo Winter 2024 Virtual Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMARILLO, CA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacks Parente Golf , Inc. (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“SPG” or the“Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, announces that Executive Chairman Greg Campbell will present a corporate update at the The Winter Wrap-Up MicroCap Rodeo 2024 Virtual Conference being held February 20 – 23, 2024.



Prentation Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Time: 1:30pm ET Webcast Link:



Mr. Campbell will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Investors can attend the conference and request a meeting with Mr. Campbell by registering here:

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories. The Company's innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (U.L.B.P.) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts. In consideration of its growth opportunities in shaft technologies, in April of 2022, the Company expanded its manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company's intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth. The Company's future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company's websites, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company's website at . @sacksparentegolf @newtonshafts

