Kuwait Amir Receives Condolences From Brazil Pres. Over Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Shiekh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a letter of condolences from President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva of Brazil.

The Brazilian president expressed his deepest sorrows and grief over the passing of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He also conveyed his congratulations to the Amir on assuming office, wishing him success and good health.

His Highness the Amir sent a reply letter to the President of Brazil, expressing his sincere thanks and gratitude for his kind sentiments and wishes, wishing him good health and further progress and development for his country. (end)

dm









MENAFN14022024000071011013ID1107851346