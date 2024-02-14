Palestinian Leader Calls On Hamas To Complete Prisoner Exchange Agreement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas called on Wednesday the Hamas movement to complete the prisoner exchange agreement in order to protect Palestinian people.

In a statement issued by Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA), Abbas said that "we call on Hamas to quickly complete the prisoner exchange agreement to spare Palestinian people the scourge of another catastrophe with ominous consequences, no less dangerous than the Nakba of 1948, and to avoid the occupation's attack on the city of Rafah, which will lead to thousands of victims, suffering and displaced." He also called on the US administration and the Arab nations to work seriously to complete the agreement as quickly as possible, in order to "spare the Palestinian people the scourge of this devastating war." Abbas added that the Israeli occupation is waging an open war on the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the martyrdom of hundreds of Palestinians daily, in addition to storming the West Bank and Jerusalem.

"We hold everyone responsible for placing any obstacles from any party to disrupt the deal, because things are no longer tolerable, and it is time for everyone to bear responsibility," he added.

The President continued, "We want to protect our people from the repercussions of any serious disaster that will befall them, and continuing our comprehensive political efforts before the UN Security Council and the rest of the international institutions to obtain full membership for the State of Palestine in the United Nations." He concluded, "Once again, we call on everyone, especially the Hamas movement, to quickly complete the deal so that we can protect our people and remove all obstacles." (end) nk

