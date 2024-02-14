Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa Lord Ahmad urges the Israeli occupation to "stop this now" in reference to aggression on Gaza, and to build a sustainable ceasefire to end hostilities to ultimately reach a two-state solution.

KUWAIT -- Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Robert Floyd commends cooperation between CTBTO and Kuwait regarding the ban on nuclear tests, and the organization's goals.

RAMALLAH -- The continuous bombardment of Israeli occupation forces on Palestinian residential neighborhoods in Gaza kills 103 Palestinians and injures 145 within the past 24 hours.

RAMALLAH -- Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas calls on the Hamas movement to complete the prisoner exchange agreement in order to protect Palestinian people.

KUALA LUMPUR -- More than 200 million Indonesians are going to polling stations to elect a new president and vice president, as well as thousands of parliamentary and local representatives.

TOKYO -- North Korea fires several cruise missiles off the east coast Wednesday, South Korea's military said, according to Yonhap News Agency. (end) mt