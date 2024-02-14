Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa Lord Ahmad urges the Israeli occupation to "stop this now" in reference to aggression on Gaza, and to build a sustainable ceasefire to end hostilities to ultimately reach a two-state solution.
KUWAIT -- Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Robert Floyd commends cooperation between CTBTO and Kuwait regarding the ban on nuclear tests, and the organization's goals.
RAMALLAH -- The continuous bombardment of Israeli occupation forces on Palestinian residential neighborhoods in Gaza kills 103 Palestinians and injures 145 within the past 24 hours.
RAMALLAH -- Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas calls on the Hamas movement to complete the prisoner exchange agreement in order to protect Palestinian people.
KUALA LUMPUR -- More than 200 million Indonesians are going to polling stations to elect a new president and vice president, as well as thousands of parliamentary and local representatives.
TOKYO -- North Korea fires several cruise missiles off the east coast Wednesday, South Korea's military said, according to Yonhap News Agency. (end) mt
MENAFN14022024000071011013ID1107851344
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.