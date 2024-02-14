Arab Civil Society Childhood Forum Kicks Off In Alexandria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- The Arab Civil Society Forum for Childhood, handling issues of children and adolescents in the fourth industrial revolution, was launched in Egypt's Alexandria on Wednesday, with the participation of some 250 specialists.

A statement issued by the Arab League explained that the forum is set on empowering youngsters to handle the major exposure to technology prompted by the fourth industrial revolution, and address its influence on family structure.

It is held with the aim of highlighting mechanisms and strategies preparing children for the use of artificial intelligence and its various applications, with a focus on integrating information technology in teaching methods.

It will also delve into reality of Arab civil society in light of current variables, as well as hold a discussion panel with children, and present experiences and initiatives of the civil society.

The Forum is held over two days in the library of Alexandria, as a collaborative work between the social affairs sector within the Arab League, Arab council for childhood and development and the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND). (end)

mm













MENAFN14022024000071011013ID1107851343