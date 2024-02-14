Turkiye's Pres. Visits Egypt For First Time In 11 Years

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at Cairo, Egypt on an official visit Wednesday for summit talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, his first visit in 11 years marred by disturbances in diplomatic ties.

The two Presidents would hold a discussion aiming to advance joint efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between Egypt and Turkiye, Egypt's Presidential spokesperson Ahmad Fahmy said in a statement.

They will be discussing regional challenges, especially the need for a ceasefire in Gaza, and sending humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

Egypt and Turkiye began security and intelligence talks in 2021 in a bid to improve relations between them. The two countries upgraded diplomatic ties to the level of ambassadors in July 2023. (end)

