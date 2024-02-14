(MENAFN- GetNews) Forsentek Co., Limited announces not only a wide range of standard load cells, force sensors and measuring solutions but also custom-made solutions to meet the specific needs and requirements of their customers.

Forsentek Co., Limited has announced new products to their line of load cells, force sensors and measuring solutions. The company with its team of experienced professionals and modern technology supplies top-notch products to fulfill the increasing demand of their customers. Their products are widely used for weighing applications, tension and compression testing, torque measurement, force analysis and monitoring. These new products are designed with advanced technology to ensure accuracy and reliability in all applications. They are also designed to withstand extreme operating conditions, ensuring their compatibility in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical and manufacturing. Additionally, the company offers custom-made solutions to meet the specific requirements of customers, providing them with tailored solutions for their unique needs.







The small load cell

series is one of the new products launched by Forsentek Co., Limited. These load cells are compact and lightweight, making them suitable for applications where space is limited. Despite their small size, they offer high precision and accuracy in measurements. This series includes both tension and compression load cells, providing a wide range of options for customers to choose from according to their application needs. The small load cells are mainly used in industries such as robotics, automation, and medical devices where precision is crucial.

Another new addition to the Forsentek Co., Limited product line is their 3-axis force sensor . These products offer convenience and flexibility by eliminating the need for cumbersome setups with multiple sensors. The 3-axis force sensor can measure forces in all directions, allowing for more comprehensive and accurate data collection. They are commonly used in applications involving complex force measurements such as biomechanics, robotics, and material testing. It's designed with a robust and durable structure, making it suitable for long-term usage in tough environments.







Furthermore, Forsentek Co., Limited continues to expand its product line by introducing the inline load cell . This product is designed for use in inline force measurement, where the sensor can be placed directly in line with the direction of force. This type of load cell offers many advantages, including easy installation and increased accuracy due to its position directly on the force path. It is commonly used in industries such as packaging, assembly lines, and quality control. It can also be easily integrated into existing systems, making it a cost-effective solution for force measurement.

About Forsentek Co., Limited



Forsentek Co., Limited remains committed to providing high-quality load cells, force sensors, and measuring solutions to meet the evolving needs of their customers. Their new product line showcases their dedication to innovation and meeting the specific demands of various industries. With custom-made solutions and a wide range of products, this factory is the go-to choice for all force measurement needs. Every product is thoroughly tested and calibrated to ensure accurate and reliable results, giving their customers peace of mind in their measurements. Their commitment to excellence makes them a trusted and reputable company in the load cell and force sensor industry.

Media Contact

Company Name: Forsentek Co., Limited

Contact Person: Tarik Lu

Email: Send Email

Phone: +86 755 84536383

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Website:

