100 DAYS OF ETHICAL COLOMBIAN FASHION IN MIAMI: WANITTA SHINES IN WYNWOOD

Wanitta Store in Wynwood, Miami, FL.

Camilo, Mónica & Felipe Agudelo, Wanitta Founders.

On February 22, Wanitta will hold its inaugural "Wanitta Latin Vibes - Wynwood" event.

In just 100 days since its opening in the vibrant Wynwood neighborhood in Miami, the Colombian store Wanitta has managed to position itself as a benchmark for ethical fashion, attracting buyers from 38 countries and consolidating its presence in the US market.Wanitta, a multi-brand store that advocates supporting Colombian entrepreneurs, has experienced phenomenal success. In its first 9 weeks of operation, the store has sold an average of 2 products per hour, highlighting the growing demand for ethical Colombian brands in the competitive US market.One of Wanitta's key strategies for its expansion has been Wanitta Partners' co-investment model. Through this innovative approach, the company has managed to consolidate its presence in strategic locations in Florida, already planning the opening of two new stores. This model, based on business collaboration, has attracted investors who share the business vision and ethics behind Colombian brands.On February 22, Wanitta will hold its inaugural "Wanitta Latin Vibes - Wynwood" event, where two well-known Colombian brands will be announced as joining their exclusive offering.The official figures from Wanitta's team reveal that 70% of buyers come from various countries, including France, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Spain, Germany and Latin American countries. The remaining 30% corresponds to locals exploring the Wynwood area, whether to enjoy local cuisine or explore the area's shops.Wanitta's strategic decision to introduce its creations in the United States coincides with a favorable moment for Colombian micro-businesses, since the American consumer increasingly values ethical and sustainable fashion. In addition, the collaboration with the multinational Seguros Sura has provided the necessary support for the internationalization of the brand.Mónica Agudelo, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Wanitta, expressed her gratitude to Miami and the United States for welcoming the brand with enthusiasm. She added: "Since we began operations 100 days ago, we sell on average 1.6 items per hour, and each purchase contributes to the support of 21 Colombian companies that market their products in our Wynwood store."The company seeks to continue its expansion with the Wanitta Partners model, already having two investors to open new stores on the southwest coast of Florida. Agudelo emphasizes: "With this model we have three purposes: to bring Colombian fashion to the rest of the world, promote entrepreneurship and democratize investment."The Wanitta Latin Vibes - Wynwood event will not only be a platform to announce new brands, but will also feature the musical setting of Good Dello, known as Clave de Dos, two violinist brothers based in Medellín, Colombia. Its fusion of violins with electronic sounds promises to offer a unique sound experience.Born in Colombia in 2005, Wanitta has evolved as an innovative force in ethical fashion, with 7 physical stores in Colombia and its first international store in Wynwood, Miami. Through her commitment to innovation, lifestyle and female empowerment, Wanitta continues to shine in the heart of Miami art and culture.

