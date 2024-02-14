Kiteworks Launches Safeedit: Pioneering A New Era In Digital Rights Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This technology is a game-changer for organizations handling sensitive data, offering them a way to collaborate securely without the fear of compromising their digital assets.” - Yaron Galant, Chief Product OfficerSAN MATEO, CA, US, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network , is proud to announce the release of SafeEDIT , a next-generation digital rights management (DRM) technology that revolutionizes how organizations send and share sensitive content. SafeEDIT is designed to address the evolving needs of secure digital collaboration in a world increasingly reliant on digital assets.



SafeEDIT is differentiated by its unparalleled versatility and advanced security features. Unlike traditional DRM systems, SafeEDIT allows native editing of various file types, catering to a wide range of business needs. Its most groundbreaking feature is video streaming for sharing files with third parties. This innovation enables external collaborators to view and interact with files through a secure, streamed interface, while the actual data remains within the client's controlled perimeter. This unique approach ensures that sensitive information never leaves a customer's environment, effectively mitigating risks of unauthorized access and data breaches.



Yaron Galant, Chief Product Officer at Kiteworks, said,“With SafeEDIT, we are not just enhancing DRM but reinventing it. Our focus is on empowering businesses with a tool that balances the need for rigorous security with the flexibility of modern workflows. This technology is a game-changer for organizations handling sensitive data, offering them a way to collaborate securely without the fear of compromising their digital assets.”



SafeEDIT's launch is a testament to Kiteworks' commitment to pioneering innovative cybersecurity solutions. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of digital collaboration, SafeEDIT stands as a beacon of security, efficiency, and adaptability.



About Kiteworks

Kiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that delivers content governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end users for over 3,650 global enterprises and government agencies.

