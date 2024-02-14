Dott. ®, And MESH/Diversity Publish DEI Maturity Report For Automotive Aftermarket

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Results from top 100 companies in the sector reveal a critical opportunity for growth through Sustainability, Systemic presence, and Scalability of DEI efforts.

WASHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- dott. ®, a strategic business and consulting practice dedicated to driving inclusive cultures across the Automotive and Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket, in collaboration with MESH/diversity , a leader in lasting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) solutions, today present a one-of-a-kind DEI Maturity study called“Driving Inclusion” designed to shape the future of DEI in the Automotive Aftermarket.

US companies spend $8B annually on DEI efforts. As the industry accelerates its focus on DEI, understanding the effectiveness of these initiatives has never been more crucial.

In the realm of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), the emphasis is frequently placed on demographic aspects. However, there's an issue with perceiving diversity itself as either the solution or the primary measure for evaluating DEI initiatives. The purpose of our research is to gain a deeper insight into the DEI Maturity levels of companies in the Automotive Aftermarket. We have evaluated this by looking at the Sustainability, Systemic presence, and Scalability of DEI efforts across the top 100 companies in the sector – representing roughly 500,000 employees. In essence, diversity can thrive as a result of a robust and healthy organizational culture, which in turn fosters an environment where individuals can excel and achieve their full potential.

Our final report not only offers a nuanced view of industry trends segmented by distribution channels but also serves as a blueprint for action. The prevailing 'Early Stage' status of DEI initiatives within our industry underscores the pressing need for creating thriving initiatives.

Study participants with over 100 employees will receive a customized report with actionable recommendations tailored to their organization in Q1.

“dott. is delighted to collaborate with MESH/diversity to provide actionable insights to Aftermarket leaders,” said dott. CEO and Founder Tammy Tecklenburg.“Most organizations are focused on the“D” or diversity metrics. We believe that diversity is an output of inclusive cultures.”

“Our team at MESH is excited to partner with dott. to launch the first of its kind industry-wide report to assess the Maturity level of DEI efforts across the Automotive Aftermarket,” said Dr. Leeno Karumanchery, Co-Founder & Head of Behavioral Sciences, MESH/diversity.“The most common question we hear about the work we're doing is how to go about implementing effective DEI change. With this report we're focused on ways to support the industry in course-correcting and accelerating DEI efforts.”

Connect, Calibrate and Collaborate

ABOUT dott.

dott. is a strategic business and consulting practice dedicated to Automotive and Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket leaders. Our comprehensive offerings include advisory services for executives to facilitate organizational change and foster inclusive workplaces with strong cultures. Through enriching learning experiences, we address barriers and promote inclusion to attract and retain top talent, ensuring a diverse and thriving workforce. To learn more about dott., please visit

ABOUT MESH/diversity

MESH/diversity offers a scalable DEI solution that combines science-based insights and metrics with customized and interactive learning to drive measurable actions. MESH supports lasting, real change that embeds DEI into an organization's culture by meeting people where they're at.

To learn more about MESH/diversity, please visit

