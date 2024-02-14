Old Glory DC Kicks Off 2024 Major League Rugby Season With New Venue And Powerful Roster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Old Glory Chairman Chris DunlaveyWASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Old Glory DC, the only professional rugby team in the DMV, is kicking off its 2024 season in style with a new venue and an impressive roster featuring returning favorites and new stars. Following two matches on the road, the team will face off against the Chicago Hounds for an electrifying home opener on March 16, 2024 at the Maryland Soccerplex, a uniquely intimate venue offering every person in attendance an up-close seat to the adrenaline-pumping action of rugby. General admission tickets are on sale now at oldglorydc at a flat rate of $20 with discounts for children and special packages available.“Old Glory DC is a destination to experience rugby at the highest level,” said Old Glory Chairman Chris Dunlavey.“We are more bullish than ever about our sport and our team in 2024 and we can't wait to celebrate existing traditions and introduce new ones this season to create an unforgettable experience for our supporters, our team, and our community.”Building off its first Major League Rugby (MLR) playoff appearance in 2023 and led by new Head Coach, Simon Cross, a former pro turned coach most recently with Dragons RFC in Wales, Old Glory welcomes back Team Captain Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz (AUS), along with Washington DC native Jack Iscaro (USA), and Old Glory veteran Danny Tusitala (NZL) to the 2024 roster. The team also added several standout players including Rob Harley (GBR), the most capped player for the Glasgow Warriors, and a stacked back three including Damien Hoyland (GBR), who has more than 100 caps with Edinburgh Rugby Club, Axel Muller (ARG) and Perry Humphreys (GBR).“The best word to describe Old Glory in 2024 is 'tough',” said Cross.“We are focused on playing smart and giving our supporters the best experience possible.”Old Glory DC is set to unveil several new traditions this season including a "Raising the Flags'' ceremony, color guard performances, and other special moments at all home matches. Each home match will also feature themed nights such as Irish Night (March 16th), Star Wars Night (May 4th), and Fan Appreciation Night (June 29th), offering participating attendees a variety of customized experiences and special offers.Tickets for all home matches and special packages are available now at oldglorydc. For more information, visit OldGloryDC and follow all the action on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.About Old Glory DCOld Glory is greater Washington's only professional rugby team and represents the region in Major League Rugby (MLR), a North American league that includes teams in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, New England, New York, New Orleans, Seattle, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Charlotte. Founded in 2018 by life-long Washington, DC area residents, business leaders, and rugby players Chris Dunlavey and Paul Sheehy, Old Glory added the Scottish Rugby Union to the partnership in 2019 and investors Pablo Calderini, Paxton Baker, and Verdine White in 2023. Old Glory completed the 2023 season with its first MLR playoff appearance, reaching the Eastern Conference championship game. For more, visit oldglorydc.

