Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 6 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ****Everything You Need to Know About Nitrile Rubber (NBR) everything is Here....!

The Comprehensive study on Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market includes historical data as well as share, size, and projection information for the major players, geographies, applications, and product categories for the years 2024 to 2030. The Market study includes comprehensive insights on the competitive environment, description, broad product portfolio of key players, SWOT analysis, and significant business strategy implemented by rivals, revenue, Porters Five Forces Analysis, and sales projections. The report also features an impact analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors currently driving and limiting market growth, and the impact they could have on the short, medium, and long-term outlook. The main goal of the paper is to further illustrate how the latest scenario, the economic slowdown, and war events affect the market for Nitrile Rubber (NBR).

Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market is growing at a +6 % CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2030. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Lanxess AG, Zeon Corporation, Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., JSR Corporation, Sibur, PetroChina Company Limited, LG Chem, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., ARLANXEO, Versalis S.p.A., Nantex Industry

Click the link to get a free sample copy of the report :

#request-a-sample

Recent Development:

February 07, 2023: LG Chem has secured a long-term cathode material supply contract with General Motors (GM), worth KRW 25 trillion. LG Chem aims to bolster cooperation with GM in the North American market by utilizing its cathode plant in Tennessee, U.S. as a production hub for the global battery material market. A long-term supply contract to commence from 2026 through 2035, LG Chem will supply GM more than 500,000 tons of cathode materials enough to power 5 million units of high-performance pure EVs with a range of 500km on a single charge.

October 14, 2022: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has successfully produced China's first batch of large tow carbon fiber at the company's production base in Shanghai, making the company the first in the country and fourth in the world to possess large tow carbon fiber technology.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will provide you with the report as you wish.)

Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Segmentation:

Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Adhesives and sealants

Belts and cables

Gloves

Hoses

Gaskets and O-rings

Other

Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market by End User Industry, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Automotive and transportation

Industrial

Medical

Building and construction

Other

Based on geography, the global market for Nitrile Rubber (NBR) and Disruptions has been segmented as follows:

North America accounted for the largest market in the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. Due to a number of factors that support the rising demand for this adaptable synthetic rubber, the nitrile rubber (NBR) market in North America is expanding and developing significantly. NBR is a preferred material in industries like automotive, aerospace, and oil and gas because of its well-known superior oil and fuel resistance. The automotive industry in North America is a major driver of the non-resist rubber (NBR) market due to its widespread usage in the manufacturing of gaskets, hoses, seals, and other automotive components that improve the longevity and functionality of automobiles. Furthermore, the automotive industry has adopted NBR at a faster rate due to the strict regulations in North America regarding emissions and fuel efficiency.

Strategic Points Covered in Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Directory:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Nitrile Rubber (NBR)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Nitrile Rubber (NBR)

Take a look at the full report with detailed TOC here:

Some of the key questions scrutinized in the study are:

Which companies are expanding litanies of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?

Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market?

Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?

Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?

What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product launches?

Related Reports:

Synthetic Rubber Market Global Industry Report, 2029

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Trends, Size and Forecast 2029

Protective Gloves Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast 2029

Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Size, Industry Key Players – 2029

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market | Share | Companies forecast 2028

We offer customization on the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market report based on specific client requirements:

20% free customization.

Five Countries can be added as per your choice.

Five Companies can add as per your choice.

Free customization for up to 40 hours.

After-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Thank you for your interest in the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market research publications; you can also get individual chapters or regional/country report versions such as Germany, France, China, Latin America, GCC, North America, Europe or Asia......

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+ +1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn