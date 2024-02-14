Air Humidifier Market Continues To Booming, With $3.811 Billion By 2025 | Innovation And Technological Advancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Air Humidifier Market Size

North America accounted for about 31.7% of the air humidifier market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.2%.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Air Humidifier Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"The global air humidifier market size was valued at $2,635 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,811 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The residential segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to increase in need to maintain indoor air humidity in winter season. In addition, rise in awareness about ill effects of dry air such as dry skin, sinus congestion, dry throat, nose irritation, dry cough, bloody noses, and others, is expected to drive the air humidifier market growth.

The United States Department of Labor, and European Union has formulated strict rules and regulations to maintain humidity at commercial and industrial places, which is expected to further boost the market growth. North America and Europe were early adopters of air humidifier, thereby collectively accounting for 59.2% share in 2017.

In terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market, due to the significant increase in adoption of air humidifiers in China, India, and Japan. Growth in adoption of humidifiers in various end-user industries such as healthcare, paper, textile, and others, drives the market in the region. Air humidifiers are widely used in commercial spaces such as offices, and hotels as well as in households, to maintain a healthy environment. Residential usage of air humidifier accounted for the highest revenue share, constituting over 45.6% in 2017.

Increase in health awareness is the key driver for the air humidifier market growth. Moreover, change in lifestyle, and rapid growth in the commercial and residential construction sector, and government standards and regulations to maintain humidity are the other factors supplementing the growth of the global air humidifier market. In addition, adoption of new technology by the consumers and awareness of static electricity issue among all the industries are expected to open new avenues for the air humidifier market players in the future. However, regular maintenance of internal parts of the air humidifier and awareness about the side effects of white dust that is produced after the evaporation of minerals present in water are expected to hamper the growth of the global air humidifier market.

The global air humidifier market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on product type it is classified as vaporizers, impeller humidifier, ultrasonic humidifier, and wick/evaporative systems. The application segment comprises of commercial, industrial, and residential. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Based on region, the air humidifier market is dominated by North America, particularly owing to vast presence of manufacturers and product promotion from regulatory bodies such as the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), is expected to further drive the air humidifier industry growth. In addition, LAMEA is expected to witness a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the air humidifier industry are Armstrong International, Inc., CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A., Condair Group, COWAYCO.,LTD., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. (MHI), Munters, Skuttle Indoor Air Quality Products, and United Technologies Corp..

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global air humidifier market size from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

○ The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market shares.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier buyer network.

○ A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the air humidifier market is provided.

○ An in-depth analysis of the global air humidifier market helps determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ The report includes details of the analysis of the regional and global markets, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

