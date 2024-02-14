U.S. ride-hailing plan biggest strike yet to improve wages, benefits

(MENAFN) Thousands of ride-hailing workers across the United States are set to participate in what organizers describe as their largest strike yet, aimed at demanding improved pay and benefits. On Wednesday, drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft intend to park their cars and stage pickets at major U.S. airports in cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Hartford, Newark, Austin, and Providence. Additionally, midday demonstrations are planned at airports in these cities, as coordinated by Justice for App Workers, the group spearheading the campaign.



Rachel Gumpert, a spokesperson for Justice for App Workers, highlighted the widespread nature of the strike, noting that drivers in additional cities may also participate in demonstrations or strikes throughout the day. The group, claiming to represent 130,000 ride-hailing and delivery workers, asserts that the current state of the ride-hailing industry resembles a "mobile sweatshop," with drivers often working extensive hours ranging from 60 to 80 per week. Among the key demands put forth by Justice for App Workers are higher wages, access to healthcare, and the implementation of an appeals process to prevent companies from arbitrarily deactivating workers without notice.



In response to the planned strike, Uber stated on Tuesday that it anticipates minimal impact on its operations, particularly on Valentine's Day. The company downplayed the significance of such events, asserting that they typically do not disrupt trip availability, prices, or driver availability. Uber maintained that the majority of its drivers are content with their working conditions.



The planned strike underscores the ongoing tensions within the gig economy, particularly regarding the treatment and compensation of workers in the ride-hailing sector. As ride-hailing companies continue to face scrutiny over labor practices, the mobilization of workers in this large-scale strike signals a growing push for meaningful reforms and improvements in working conditions within the industry.

