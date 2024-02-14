Contactless Payment Market Projected To Surpass USD 166.46 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Digital Payment Adoption

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Contactless Payment Market Report

Increasing hygiene concerns post-pandemic drive the adoption of Contactless Payment Market, offering safer and convenient transactions.

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the Contactless Payment Market , valued at USD 39.23 billion in 2022, is set to reach USD 166.46 billion by 2030, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% from 2023 to 2030.The comprehensive market report explores the dynamic landscape of the Contactless Payment Market, The report delves into the factors driving this growth, such as the increasing global adoption of digital payment platforms, innovative hardware, and intelligent software. It thoroughly examines the role of card issuers in advancing contactless mechanisms and the shifting consumer preference towards these efficient and secure transaction methods. The scope encompasses a detailed analysis of market segments, including devices, solutions, and applications, shedding light on dominant trends and growth opportunities. The geographical analysis spans North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, providing insights into regional developments influencing the market landscape.Get a Report Sample of Contactless Payment Market @Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:. Gemalto. Giesecke+Devrient. Ingenico. InsideSecure. Oberthur Technologies S.A. On Track Innovations. PAX Technology. Proxama. Verifone. Wirecard. OthersContactless Payment Market AnalysisThe escalating potential of cashless payments globally, coupled with the demand for secure transactions through wearable devices, propels the contactless payment market. Businesses embracing mobile and contactless payments further stimulate market growth. While data privacy concerns pose challenges, the integration of IoT in contactless payment technology and untapped opportunities in emerging economies offer promising avenues for future growth.Key Drivers of the Contactless Payment MarketThe Contactless Payment Market is being propelled by several key drivers that are reshaping the landscape of payment transactions and consumer preferences. The report covers various primary factors driving the growth of the contactless payment market, such as:. Convenience and Efficiency: Contactless payments offer unparalleled convenience and efficiency, allowing consumers to make transactions swiftly and securely without the need to insert or swipe cards or enter PINs. With a simple tap or wave of their card or mobile device, customers can complete transactions quickly, reducing wait times and enhancing the overall shopping experience.. Hygiene and Safety Concerns: The global COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of contactless payment solutions as consumers prioritize hygiene and safety during transactions. Contactless payments minimize physical contact with payment terminals, reducing the risk of virus transmission and providing consumers with a safer payment option in both retail and non-retail settings.. Rapid Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in near field communication (NFC), biometric authentication, and mobile wallet technologies are driving the expansion of contactless payment capabilities. With the proliferation of smartphones equipped with NFC technology and the widespread availability of contactless-enabled payment terminals, consumers have greater access to contactless payment options, fueling market growth.. Government Initiatives and Regulations: Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are increasingly promoting contactless payments to drive financial inclusion, reduce cash usage, and enhance transaction security. Initiatives such as interoperable payment systems, open banking frameworks, and regulatory mandates for contactless transactions are encouraging the adoption of contactless payment solutions across various industries and geographies.. Shift in Consumer Preferences: There is a notable shift in consumer preferences towards digital and cashless payment methods, driven by factors such as convenience, speed, and accessibility. Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, are driving the demand for contactless payments, preferring seamless and frictionless payment experiences that align with their digital lifestyles.. Merchant Acceptance and Infrastructure Development: The increasing acceptance of contactless payments by merchants, coupled with investments in contactless-enabled payment terminals and infrastructure, is expanding the reach of contactless payment options across retail stores, restaurants, public transportation, and other consumer-facing businesses. As merchants recognize the benefits of contactless payments in driving sales and improving operational efficiency, the adoption of contactless payment technology continues to grow.In summary, the Contactless Payment Market is driven by a combination of factors, including convenience, safety, technological advancements, regulatory support, evolving consumer preferences, and infrastructure development. As these drivers converge, contactless payments are poised to become the preferred payment method for consumers worldwide, driving continued growth and innovation in the market.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Device: The smartphone and wearables category dominates, capitalizing on increased use among young demographics. Smart cards are anticipated to witness rapid growth due to rising demand and enhanced security features through blockchain technology.By Solution: Payment terminal solutions lead, driven by widespread use in banking, hotel, and retail industries. The security and fraud management category is poised for rapid growth as consumers prioritize secure contactless transactions.By Application: The retail sector takes the lead, benefiting from technological advancements. Hospitality is projected to grow rapidly, with contactless payments gaining popularity in the hotel industry.Scope of Growth for the Contactless Payment MarketThe Contactless Payment Market is poised for exponential growth driven by several factors that shape the future of payment transactions, such as:. Global Penetration and Adoption: The Contactless Payment Market is on track to achieve widespread global penetration as countries worldwide prioritize digital payment infrastructure and cashless economies. Emerging markets, in particular, present significant growth opportunities as governments and financial institutions promote financial inclusion and digital literacy initiatives, driving the adoption of contactless payment solutions among unbanked and underbanked populations.. Continuous Technological Advancements: Rapid advancements in technology, particularly in near field communication (NFC), biometric authentication, and tokenization, are fueling innovation in contactless payment solutions. As technology evolves, contactless payments will become more seamless, secure, and versatile, enabling new use cases such as transit payments, wearable devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) transactions, thereby expanding the market's scope and potential.. Integration with Emerging Trends: Contactless payments are increasingly integrated with emerging trends such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain technology, unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation. IoT-enabled devices, smart wearables, and connected ecosystems offer unique avenues for contactless payment adoption, while AI-driven personalization and predictive analytics enhance the user experience and drive engagement.. Cross-Industry Collaboration: Collaboration between stakeholders across industries, including financial institutions, technology providers, retailers, and transportation companies, is essential for driving the widespread adoption of contactless payments. Partnerships and alliances facilitate the integration of contactless payment solutions into existing ecosystems, enabling seamless interoperability and enhancing the value proposition for consumers and businesses alike.. Evolving Consumer Behavior: Changing consumer preferences and behavior, influenced by factors such as convenience, speed, and safety, will continue to drive the adoption of contactless payments. As digital natives and tech-savvy consumers dominate the market, demand for frictionless payment experiences will grow, prompting businesses to invest in contactless payment infrastructure and offerings to cater to evolving consumer expectations.. Regulatory Support and Standardization: Regulatory support and standardization efforts by governments and regulatory bodies play a crucial role in shaping the growth trajectory of the contactless payment market. Initiatives such as interoperable payment systems, open banking frameworks, and regulatory mandates for contactless acceptance foster market growth by promoting innovation, competition, and consumer trust in contactless payment solutions.In summary, the Contactless Payment Market presents vast opportunities for growth and expansion driven by global penetration, technological advancements, integration with emerging trends, cross-industry collaboration, evolving consumer behavior, and regulatory support. As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders must seize these opportunities and innovate to capitalize on the immense potential of contactless payments in shaping the future of commerce and transactions worldwide.Key Regional DevelopmentsNorth America holds the largest share, driven by a preference for online debit or credit card payments. The APAC region experiences increased adoption due to rising smartphone usage and extensive internet penetration. Europe's traction is attributed to widespread bank account ownership. The Middle East, Africa, and Latin America witness adoption through collaborative efforts among banks, network providers, and contactless payment providers.The Contactless Payment Market in the Post-Pandemic WorldIn the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Contactless Payment Market has witnessed a seismic shift in consumer behavior and payment preferences. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of contactless payment solutions, transforming them from a convenient option to a necessity in the new normal. The report presents a unique perspective on the Contactless Payment Market in the post-pandemic world.. Rapid Adoption and Acceptance: The fear of virus transmission through physical contact has prompted consumers to embrace contactless payments at an unprecedented pace. Businesses, too, have responded swiftly by adopting contactless payment technologies and upgrading their payment infrastructure to accommodate this surge in demand. As a result, contactless payments have become ubiquitous across various sectors, including retail, hospitality, transportation, and healthcare.. Enhanced Hygiene and Safety: Contactless payments offer a hygienic and secure alternative to traditional payment methods, minimizing the need for physical contact with payment terminals and cash. In a post-pandemic world where hygiene and safety remain paramount, contactless payments provide consumers with peace of mind during transactions, thereby driving continued adoption and usage.. Digital Transformation Acceleration: The pandemic has accelerated the ongoing digital transformation across industries, with contactless payments emerging as a key component of this shift. Businesses are increasingly integrating contactless payment capabilities into their digital ecosystems, including mobile apps, e-commerce platforms, and self-service kiosks, to cater to changing consumer preferences and enhance the overall customer experience.. Evolving Consumer Expectations: The pandemic has fundamentally altered consumer expectations regarding convenience, speed, and safety in payment transactions. As consumers become accustomed to the seamless and frictionless nature of contactless payments, they are likely to continue demanding these features even beyond the pandemic. Businesses that fail to offer contactless payment options risk falling behind competitors and losing customers in an increasingly digitized marketplace.. Regulatory Support and Standardization: Governments and regulatory bodies are playing a crucial role in promoting the adoption of contactless payments through supportive policies, incentives, and regulatory frameworks. Initiatives such as increased transaction limits, regulatory mandates for contactless acceptance, and interoperable payment systems are driving the expansion of contactless payment ecosystems and fostering greater consumer confidence in these payment methods.In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for the widespread adoption of contactless payments, reshaping consumer behavior, business strategies, and regulatory landscapes in the process. As we navigate the post-pandemic world, contactless payments are poised to remain a dominant force in the payment industry, driving innovation, convenience, and safety in the way we pay.Key Takeaways from the Contactless Payment Market Study. The contactless payment market is on a trajectory to surpass USD 166.46 billion by 2030, fueled by global digital payment adoption and technological advancements.. Dominated by smartphones and wearables, retail, and payment terminal solutions, the market presents lucrative opportunities in emerging regions.. North America leads the market, while the APAC region witnesses accelerated growth, driven by increasing smartphone usage and internet penetration.Buy the Latest Version of this Report @Recent Developments:. In March 2022, a collaboration was initiated to enable contactless payment acceptance worldwide, transforming tablets and smartphones into POS terminals.. In 2020, CPI Card Group Inc. unveiled its dual-interface metal card solution, aligning with evolving consumer payment trends.Table of Contents- Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1. Drivers3.2. Restraints3.3. Opportunities3.4. Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1. COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 Forces Model7. PEST Analysis8. Contactless Payment Market Segmentation, by Device8.1. Smartphones and Wearables8.2. Point-of-Sales Terminals8.3. Smart Cards9. Contactless Payment Market Segmentation, by Solution9.1. Payment Terminal Solution9.2. Transaction Management9.3. Security and Fraud Management9.4. Hosted Point-of-Sales9.5. Analytics10. Contactless Payment Market Segmentation, by Application10.1. Transportation10.2. Healthcare10.3. Hospitality10.4. Government11. Regional Analysis11.1. Introduction11.2. North America11.3. Europe11.4. About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

