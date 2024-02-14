Congress Nominates Ashok Singh For RS From MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Feb 14 (IANS) Putting an end to suspense over the Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Wednesday nominated Ashok Singh.
Singh -- a senior Gwalior based Congress leader -- has contested three Lok Sabha elections. He has a strong political base in Gwalior-Chambal region.
Sources said that Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath both have agreed on Ashok Singh's name for the Upper House.
Singh, a wealthy Congress leader, has always funded the party and other candidates during the elections.
Even though the Congress witnessed a stunning defeat in the assembly election held in November last year, it performed considerably better in the Gwalior-Chambal region in comparison to other regions.
After Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP, and senior party leader Govind Singh lost the assembly election from Bhind constituency, the Congress gave a push to a senior leader from this region.
"Ashok Singh has given years to the Congress, which could be the reason the party acknowledged his service to the party. Secondly, he is such a leader, who has support from all factions - Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh," said a Congress leader.
Rumours were rife that former Chief Minister Kamal Nath was in race for the Rajya Sabha. However, Congress surprised everyone with its decision by nominating Ashok Singh.
