Jared Kushner justifies business transactions with Saudi Arabia's crown prince amid criticism

(MENAFN) Jared Kushner, former White House adviser to Donald Trump and his son-in-law, took to the public stage on Tuesday to defend his post-government business ventures, particularly his association with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who faced allegations linked to the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. During his tenure in the Trump administration, Kushner was involved in a wide array of policy areas, notably spearheading efforts towards achieving Middle East peace. Throughout this period, he cultivated a relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed, known for his initiatives in implementing social and economic reforms in Saudi Arabia, alongside a stringent crackdown on dissent within the kingdom.



Following his departure from the White House, Kushner ventured into the private sector, establishing a private equity firm that reportedly secured a substantial USD2 billion investment from the sovereign wealth fund controlled by Prince Mohammed. This financial arrangement attracted scrutiny, particularly from Democratic quarters, amid concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest stemming from Kushner's prior governmental role.



Speaking at a summit in Miami organized by media company Axios, Kushner sought to address these concerns by asserting his adherence to all relevant laws and ethics regulations. He staunchly refuted any assertions suggesting impropriety in his business dealings, emphasizing his commitment to upholding ethical standards. Kushner dismissed allegations of conflict of interest, contending that his actions were consistently aligned with the best interests of the United States during his tenure in the White House.



In defense of the investment received from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Kushner highlighted its status as one of the most esteemed investors globally, citing its significant stakes in prominent companies like Uber, Nintendo, and Microsoft. Despite mounting scrutiny and criticism, Kushner's remarks underscored his confidence in the legitimacy of his business endeavors and his unwavering dedication to advancing American interests throughout his public and private sector endeavors.

MENAFN14022024000045015682ID1107851200