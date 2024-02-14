Texas firm settles for multi-million-dollar agreement over air pollution in key oil, gas area

(MENAFN) A Texas-based company, Apache Corporation, has entered into a significant settlement agreement with the federal government and the state of New Mexico to address air pollution concerns in the Permian Basin, the largest oil and gas producing region in the United States. The agreement, announced on Tuesday, outlines Apache's commitment to pay USD4 million in penalties and allocate over USD5 million towards implementing preventative measures aimed at reducing emissions from its wells in the Permian Basin, which spans across parts of New Mexico and Texas.



Allegations against Apache in a civil lawsuit centered on the company's purported failure to comply with federal and state regulations regarding the capture and control of emissions at various operational sites in both states. These alleged violations were identified through field investigations conducted by federal officials and regulators in New Mexico, as well as aerial surveillance utilizing helicopters equipped with infrared cameras capable of detecting hydrocarbon vapors that are otherwise invisible to the naked eye.



Regulatory efforts aimed at holding oil companies accountable for environmental compliance have intensified in recent years, employing a combination of ground inspections, aerial monitoring, and even satellite imagery to detect potential violations of the Clean Air Act across the Permian Basin and other oil-producing regions. New Mexico's Environment Secretary, James Kenney, expressed concerns over the compliance rates of companies operating within the state, characterizing it as "terrible." Kenney underscored the rising levels of ozone and emphasized the need for industry stakeholders to take responsibility, urging them to acknowledge the consequences of their actions.



Kenney's remarks highlight a growing sense of urgency among regulators and environmental advocates to address air pollution issues in regions heavily impacted by oil and gas operations. The settlement with Apache Corporation represents a significant step towards mitigating the environmental impact of industrial activities in the Permian Basin, while also signaling a renewed focus on enforcement and accountability within the energy sector.

MENAFN14022024000045015682ID1107851199