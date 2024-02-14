Global Workplace Transformation Market To Surpass 69.9Billion By 2030 Driven By Rising Forces Of Globalization

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkyQuest projects that the global workplace transformation market will attain a value of USD 69.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The proliferation of automation and AI technologies is pivotal in elevating organizational productivity and streamlining operational workflows. Businesses actively embrace comprehensive workplace transformations that raise virtualization, collaboration, mobility, workforce efficiency, and employee satisfaction across diverse industries. These technologies facilitate the automation of repetitive tasks, enabling employees to focus on more strategic and value-added activities in the global workplace transformation market.

Westford,USA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global workplace transformation market is experiencing a significant push, primarily fueled by the evolution of mobile technologies, changing demographics, and the growing trend toward interconnected workplaces. They are increasingly incorporating cloud services such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Backend as a Service (BaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) into their operations as organizations adapt to a more dynamic work environment.

The rapid rate of globalization, evolving demographics, continuous technological progress, and shifting workforce expectations are primary drivers compelling the imperative need for workplace transformation. Factors such as the surging adoption of enterprise mobility, the integration of advanced technologies such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), the growing embrace of cloud-based services by organizations, and the expanding implementation of workplace transformation strategies in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) collectively contribute to the burgeoning growth of global workplace transformation market.

Asset S egment to Dominate Market due to Growing Emphasis on Optimizing Resource Utilization

The asset management segment is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 18.6% over the forecasted period in 2022. This robust expansion can be attributed to the ever-decreasing equipment downtime and the growing emphasis on optimizing resource utilization in the global workplace transformation market.

North America exhibited a commanding presence in the global workplace transformation market. The region's dominance can be attributed to the strategic adoption of emerging technologies, including Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and business mobility management solutions.

BFSI Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to Rising Adoption of Business Mobility Management Tools

BFSI category took the lead in the global workplace transformation market, contributing significantly with a substantial 22.9% share of the total revenue in 2022. This sector's prominence can be attributed to the rising adoption of business mobility management tools and the rapid pace of digitalization.

Asia Pacific is poised for substantial growth in the global workplace transformation market, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 19.4% during the forecasted period in 2022. This remarkable expansion is primarily driven by the rapid adoption of digitalization across diverse manufacturing and service sectors.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global workplace transformation market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Workplace Transformation market



Infosys and TK Elevator recently announced a seven-year global strategic partnership to modernize its Information Technology (IT) infrastructures in Europe and Africa. Under the agreement, Infosys would integrate global service desk and office operations, facilitating a comprehensive overhaul of TK Elevator's IT landscape. In 2022, Wipro Limited partnered with Finastra to aid significant banks in India in expediting their digital transformation initiatives. Leveraging Finastra's cutting-edge solutions, this collaboration signifies a commitment to enhancing digital banking capabilities and delivering innovative financial services, aligning with the evolving demands and preferences of the banking sector in India.

