BFS Syringe Market Was Valued Over US$406.801 Million In 2022, To Experience Significant Growth

The BFS syringe market was valued at US$406.801 million in 2022.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the BFS syringe market was valued at US$406.801 million in 2022 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.One of the key growth drivers to propel the BFS syringe market is the increasing growth rate of the pharmaceutical industry. The increasing growth rate of the global pharmaceutical industry will provide the necessary fuel for the growth of the BFS syringe market since pharmaceutical companies make use of cutting-edge sterilization processes to minimize the operation interaction and the possibility of contamination during the packaging of liquid pharmaceuticals. Packaging in the pharmaceutical industry provides a flexible diversity in design, making it cost-efficient, sterile , and low component inventory. The OECD/EUIPO report on the industry states that the pharmaceutical sector experienced an estimated US$1.2 trillion in global sales in 2018 and is expected to have reached US$1.5 trillion in 2023, with a growth rate of 3-6% per year. This growth rate in the industry can provide the fuel for the growth of the global BFS syringe market during the forecast period.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the BFS syringe market during the forecasted period. For instance, in September 2022, BD announced the launch of their next-generation pre-fillable vaccine syringes that were designed for reliability and efficiency, dubbed BD EffivaxTM Glass Prefillable Syringe. This syringe sets a new standard for performance in the field of immunization PFS. The product was designed in collaboration with various leading pharmaceuticals to meet the complex and evolving needs in the vaccine manufacturing market.Access sample report or view details:The BFS syringe market, based on capacity, is categorised into three types- 0.5-1 ml, 1-3 ml, and above 3 ml. The different types of capacity are set based on the requirement of each type of medical issue and medicine.The BFS syringe market, based on material, is categorised into three types- Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Others. The materials provide different characteristics, which include compatibility with the medicine, durability, and cost efficiency.The BFS syringe market, based on end-user, is categorised into three types- Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Personal Care and Cosmetics and Others. The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry is known to be the major user of BFS syringes since these syringes are known to be used in the production of vaccines.The European region is expected to witness significant growth in the BFS syringe market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the growing pharmaceutical market and the presence of global leaders in the BFS syringe market in the region. The top players in the region have given preference for blow-fill-seal (BFS) technology for sterilizing injectables and increased priority on injectable packaging, which includes vials, bottles, ampoules, and pre-filled syringes., further increasing the application of the BFS technology in the industry. The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations states that in 2022, the total investments in Research and Development in Europe accounted for €44,500 million, with direct employment of 865,000 people. The research and development include the innovation of new drugs, packaging material, and many others. This will provide the necessary boost towards the pharmaceutical market in the European region, further providing the fuel for growth of the BFS syringe market during the forecasted period.The research includes several key players from the BFS syringe market, such as BREVETTI ANGELA S.r.l., Recipharm AB, Amanta Healthcare, The Ritedose Corporation, SIFI S.p.A, ApiJect Systems, Corp., and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.The market analytics report segments the BFS syringe market using the following criteria:.By Capacity:o0.5-1 mlo1-3 mloAbove 3 ml.By Material:oPolypropylene (PP)oPolyvinyl Chloride (PVC)oOthers.By End-User:oPharmaceutical and HealthcareoPersonal Care and CosmeticsoOthers.By Geography:oNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.BREVETTI ANGELA S.r.l..Recipharm AB.The Ritedose Corporation.Amanta Healthcare.ApiJect Systems, Corp..SIFI S.p.A.LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.Explore More Reports:.Micro-Packaging Market:.Global Smart Syringes Market:.Global Syringe Market:

