Cider Packaging Market Was Valued Over US$6.575 Billion In 2022, To Experience Significant Growth

The cider packaging market was valued at US$6.575 billion in 2022.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the cider packaging market was valued at US$6.575 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The cider packaging market is propelled by growing consciousness about personal health, a multitude of brands accessible to consumers, a rise in disposable income, and recent technological advancements.Cider is a fermented beverage crafted from apples, pears, and various fruit juices , with alcohol by volume (ABV) ranging from 1.2% to 8.5%, depending on the brand. The cider industry is experiencing rapid growth worldwide, surpassing other alcoholic beverages in terms of expansion across diverse geographical regions. This surge has notably impacted the cider packaging market, where there is a strong demand for innovative packaging solutions. The millennial generation, a key driver in the packaging sector, has played a significant role in the expansion of hard cider. Factors such as increasing urbanization, the adoption of Western culture, and a growing global population have propelled the cider packaging market. Affordability and lightweight characteristics make plastic packaging particularly popular in cider packaging. The use of retort and aseptic pouches is also on the rise, contributing to the anticipated growth of the global cider packaging market. In May 2023, Sprecher Brewing Company and Ardagh Glass Packaging entered into a collaboration to produce locally manufactured glass beer and beverage bottles. The partnership involves a supply agreement for Ardagh Glass Packaging, a division of the Ardagh Group, to continue manufacturing Sprecher's complete range of glass beer and beverage bottles. This encompasses their recently enhanced custom 16-ounce glass bottle.Access sample report or view details:The Glass sector experiences significant growth within the Material segment, with glass holding the largest market share for cider packaging globally. Glass is preferred for preserving the flavour and quality of the beverage product due to its non-reactive nature, distinguishing it from materials like metal and plastic. The extensive utilization and dominance of glass in the material market stem from its ability to maintain the original flavour of cider. Market vendors often use amber glass material to protect the contents from UV radiation, preventing any impact on the beverage. The projected increase in demand for cider packaging in developed markets, particularly North America, is expected to drive the expansion of this category in the coming years.The Cider Packaging Market is categorized by product type, offering a diverse range of packaging options to meet consumer preferences. These product types include Cans, Bottles, and Pouches. Cans provide a convenient and portable option for cider packaging, often favoured for their lightweight and recyclable nature. Bottles, on the other hand, are a classic and traditional choice, offering a premium feel and preserving the flavour integrity of the beverage. Pouches, known for their flexibility and innovative design, cater to the modern consumer seeking practical and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Each product type in the cider packaging market serves distinct purposes, reflecting the industry's commitment to providing a variety of choices to meet the evolving demands of consumers in terms of convenience, sustainability, and aesthetics.The Cider Packaging Market is segmented by distribution channel, presenting options for both online and offline channels. In the online distribution channel, cider packaging is made available through various e-commerce platforms, providing consumers with the convenience of browsing and purchasing from the comfort of their homes. This approach caters to the growing trend of online shopping and offers a wide reach to a diverse consumer base. On the other hand, the offline distribution channel encompasses physical retail outlets, supermarkets, liquor stores, and other brick-and-mortar establishments where consumers can directly purchase cider packaging. This traditional channel continues to play a crucial role in the market, providing a hands-on shopping experience for consumers who prefer in-person interactions and immediate access to their chosen products. The dual presence in both online and offline distribution channels reflects the cider packaging market's adaptability to the evolving preferences and shopping behaviors of consumers in today's dynamic retail landscape.Europe currently holds a dominant position in the cider packaging market, having secured the majority share, and this supremacy is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. The European market is characterized by a strong focus on innovative packaging strategies aimed at enhancing customer appeal. The introduction of craft and low-calorie cider in Europe is foreseen to drive demand for new cider packaging products, contributing to increased volume sales. The growing acceptance of lower alcohol content in beverages is also a contributing factor, leading to an anticipated rise in the utilization of cider packaging throughout the projected period. The expansion of the European market is further anticipated to be influenced by the increasing consumption of cider in the United Kingdom.Among the key players in the industry are Crown, Amcor Plc, Owens-Illinois, Ardagh Group S.A., Vetropack, Ball Corporation, PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC, Silgan Holdings Inc., Gamer Packaging, and Nampak Ltd. These companies play pivotal roles in the competitive landscape of the packaging industry. From industry giants like Crown and Amcor Plc to innovative players such as Gamer Packaging and Vetropack, these organizations contribute significantly to shaping the trajectory of the market. Owens-Illinois and Silgan Holdings Inc. bring their expertise to the table, while Nampak Ltd. and PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC are instrumental in providing diverse packaging solutions. The collective influence of these key players underscores the competitive and evolving nature of the packaging industry.The market analytics report segments the cider packaging market on the following basis:.BY MATERIAL.Glass.Plastic.Metal.BY PRODUCT TYPE.Cans.Bottles.Pouches.BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL.Online.Offline.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Ardagh Group S.A..Crown.PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC.Amcor Plc.Ball Corporation.Nampak Ltd..Gamer Packaging.Silgan Holdings Inc..Owens-Illinois.VetropackExplore More Reports:.Confectionery Packaging Market:.Beverage Container Market:.Global Packaged Juice Market:

