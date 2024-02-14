Mailer Box Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 8.19% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the mailer box market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.19% between 2022 and 2029.One of the key growth drivers to propel the mailer box market is the rise of the e-commerce sector. The main obstacle to the global expansion of e-commerce businesses is the inefficiencies that are brought on by product damage during transits, further increasing the costs of e-commerce packaging . The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) states that global e-commerce had shown an increase to US$26.7 trillion in 2019. It was also stated that the total online retail sales from the share of total sales accounted for 16% to 19% in 2020. This increase in the global e-commerce sector can be linked to the growth in the need for e-commerce packaging, further providing the necessary boost for the growth of the global mailer box market during the forecasted period. Businesses that engage in e-commerce, mail, and postal services will benefit from the growth of the mailer box market, since mailer box markets are considered cost-efficient and will allow them to cut costs on their overall packaging.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the mailer box market during the forecasted period. For instance, in May 2022, Smurfit Kappa announced the development of an innovative and sustainable water-resistant paper dubbed AquaStop, which was part of their new TechniPaper portfolio. The product consists of an array of high-performance paper that is designed to manage the most complex supply chains in the market. The product contains a special coating that was added during the manufacturing process, making it water resistant, and also can be recycled like standard paper-based packaging.Access sample report or view details:The mailer box market, based on type, is categorised into three types- single wall, double wall, and triple wall. The different types of mailer boxes are differentiated based on the thickness of the packaging, which is different based on the type of product being packaged.The mailer box market, based on product type, is categorised into four types- C flute, B flute, E flute, and others. The different types of product types in the mailer box market are the different sizes usable based on the product being packaged. For instance, A flute-type mailer box is the largest flute size and is commonly used for packaging fragile items, whereas a B flute offers a balance between strength and cushioning that are suitable for applications where weight and space are considered. C type is the most common type of flute size, where they provide good staking strength and versatility.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the mailer box market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, the ease of access to a wide variety of goods, and the presence of leading manufacturers of mailer boxes in the region. China and India are expected to lead the market due to the high growth rates of the e-commerce sector in the countries. The International Trade Administration states that the Asia Pacific region displays the highest growth rate in the B2B e-commerce sector, where the use of mailer boxes is the highest. It displayed an estimated 78.9% of the global B2B e-commerce sectors and is expected to reach 80% by 2026. This increase in the growth of the e-commerce sector can provide the necessary fuel for the growth of the mailer box market during the forecast period since the increase in e-commerce activities led to the increase in demand for cost-effective packaging.The research includes several key players from the mailer box market, such as Smurfit Kappa, PakFactory, VSL Packaging, International Paper, GWP Packaging, Mondi, Northwest Paper Box, Accurate Box Company, Inc., Salazar Packaging, and Rengo Co., Ltd.The market analytics report segments the mailer box market using the following criteria:.By Type:oSingle WalloDouble WalloTriple Wall.By Product Type:oC FluteoB FluteoE FluteoOthers.By Geography:oNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Smurfit Kappa.PakFactory.VSL Packaging.GWP Packaging.International Paper.Mondi.Northwest Paper Box.Salazar Packaging.Accurate Box Company, Inc..Rengo Co., Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Sterilization Box Market:.Insulated Shipping Boxes Market:.Boxboard Packaging Market:

