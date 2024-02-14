TN Assembly Adopts Resolution Against ‘One Nation, One Election’

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin against 'One Nation, One election' and urged the Centre not to bring in the policy.

However, the BJP strongly opposed the resolution while the main Opposition party, the AIADMK said that it would support the 'One Nation, One Election' policy in the event of the realisation of its ten demands in ten years, which were presented to the then President of India, Ramnath Kovind.

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan while opposing the resolution said, the concerns regarding the 'One nation, One election' were unfounded and added that the resolution was unnecessary.

The PMK MLAs were not present in the House and the DMK allies, the Congress, VCK and the Left parties supported the resolution moved by the Chief Minister.

The House, however, adopted a second resolution unanimously urging the Centre not to carry out delimitation of constituencies based on the Census after 2026.

Stalin who moved both the resolutions said,“This august House urges the Union Government not to implement the 'One nation, One election' policy as the theory of 'One nation, One election' is against the basis of democracy, impractical and not enshrined in the Constitution of India.

“Elections to local bodies, state Assemblies and Parliament are being held at different times on the basis of people-centric issues in a vast and diverse country like India and are against the idea of democratic decentralisation.”

The Chief Minister while speaking in the House after moving the second resolution said,“This august House also urges that states like Tamil Nadu should not be penalised for implementing various socio-economic development programmes and welfare schemes for the benefit of the people over the last 50 years.”

The resolution added,“If due to unavoidable reasons, the number of seats on the basis of population were to increase, it shall be maintained at the present ratio of constituencies between the states in the state Assemblies and both Houses of Parliament fixed on the basis of the population of 1971.”

The AIADMK supported the second resolution pointing to the population control measures in the southern states and lack of it in northern states.

Vanathi Srinivasan said that the BJP shared the concerns expressed in the resolution on delimitation.

