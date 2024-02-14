Sony reveals 13 percent profit rise driven by robust sales across diversified business lines

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Sony Corporation, a renowned Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate, announced a significant 13 percent rise in profit for the October-December quarter, attributing the growth to burgeoning sales in music, image sensors, and video games. The company's quarterly profit surged to 363.9 billion yen, equivalent to USD2.4 billion, marking a notable increase from 321.5 billion yen recorded in the previous year. Reflecting this positive trend, quarterly sales for Sony reached 3.7 trillion yen (USD24.7 billion), representing a remarkable 22 percent surge.



The surge in sales was observed across various segments of Sony's diverse business portfolio, encompassing financial services, gaming, networking operations, and entertainment ventures such as music and movies. Particularly noteworthy was the increased demand for image sensors utilized in mobile products, contributing significantly to bolstering the company's financial performance.



Notably, Sony, like many other Japanese companies, has reaped the benefits of favorable exchange rate dynamics. The weakening of the yen against the dollar has enhanced the value of overseas earnings when converted into yen. With the U.S. dollar trading near 150 yen in recent times, Sony's global earnings have experienced a positive impact.



Sony's success in the entertainment sector was evident in the sales performance of recorded and published music, as well as merchandise and licensing revenue, all of which witnessed growth. Moreover, within Sony's pictures operations, revenues from TV and digital streaming licensing, along with home entertainment sales, demonstrated an upward trajectory during the fiscal year, propelled by the success of key movie releases.



Overall, Sony's robust financial performance underscores its resilience and adaptability in navigating dynamic market conditions, positioning the company for continued growth and success across its diverse business ventures.

