TikTok introduces plans to combat disinformation before of EU elections

(MENAFN) In a blog post published on Wednesday, TikTok unveiled its initiatives aimed at combating misinformation surrounding the upcoming European Union elections. The video-sharing platform outlined plans to establish fact-checking hubs directly within the app, intending to equip users with the tools to discern between factual information and false narratives. Scheduled for launch next month, TikTok intends to roll out localized in-app "election centers" for each of the 27 EU countries. These centers will serve as dedicated spaces where users can access reliable information pertaining to the electoral process, fostering transparency and accuracy amidst the proliferation of misinformation.



With millions of Europeans set to participate in the elections to select 720 lawmakers for the EU parliament in June—a quadrennial event—there is heightened awareness regarding the potential impact of misinformation campaigns. Against the backdrop of over 50 countries preparing for national elections in 2024, tech companies are intensifying their efforts to safeguard the integrity of democratic processes. Recognizing the evolving landscape of disinformation, TikTok is mobilizing its resources to counteract attempts to disrupt elections, particularly through the utilization of artificial intelligence to amplify the dissemination of misleading content and fabricate deepfake images and videos.



Anticipating a surge in misinformation, covert influence operations, and deceptive AI-generated material during the election period, TikTok has emphasized the importance of proactive measures to uphold the integrity of its platform. To this end, the platform has allocated a workforce of 6,000 individuals tasked with moderating content in EU languages, underscoring its commitment to combatting misinformation at scale. Kevin Morgan, TikTok's head of safety and integrity for EMEA, emphasized that the company is prepared to address the multifaceted challenges posed by misinformation by collaborating with local electoral commissions and civil society groups to provide users with "trusted and authoritative information" regarding the upcoming vote.



The introduction of EU election centers builds upon TikTok's prior endeavors to promote transparency and civic engagement during recent national elections in countries including Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, and Spain. With 134 million European users, TikTok occupies a significant space within the digital landscape, attracting attention from policymakers and stakeholders alike. Notably, a considerable portion of EU lawmakers and officials are active participants on the platform, underscoring its potential impact as a conduit for political discourse and civic engagement.

MENAFN14022024000045015682ID1107851148